MLK Tribute Basketball: Kalama pulls away to thump Fort

On the sidelines, Kalama coach Wes Armstrong turned to his assistant and muttered that it took two-and-a-half quarters. But once the Chinooks got going, they rolled fast, powering past 2A Fort Vancouver 76-46 at Lower Columbia College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute on Monday.

“We came out really flat and really lethargic,” Armstrong said. “I’m not too pleased with that first half. We tried to throw in a little press, and that kind of helped us get going and get some separation. But I was happy with how we came on in that third quarter to extend the lead. Not as clean a game as we want, and the kids know it.”

The Chinooks had decent reason to be a bit tired, playing their fifth game in seven days that also included road trips to Randle, Toledo, and Navine. Now, they’re solidly in the back half of a grueling stretch of eight games in just 11 days.

Monday, Kalama got its first taste of a true zone team, and the Chinooks struggled early to do much more than probe around Fort’s perimeter. After a quarter, it was just 14-9 for the Chinooks, and the Trappers quickly came out to tie it 16-16 midway through the second.

“I called a timeout and I was pretty upset, and I challenged them,” Armstrong said. “I said, ‘Hey, you have to start playing Nook-Way basketball. That’s what we have to do, is play the Nook way, and we’re not doing it. We’re not boxing out, we’re not playing with any energy, we’re really sloppy offensively. Guys were in the wrong spots.”

As the quarter wore on, Kalama started to find its footing. Free throws, a Jack Doerty layup off of a chaos play in which multiple Chinooks saved the ball from going out of bounds on one possession, and a Jackson Esary step-back three at the buzzer gave the boys in white and orange an 8-0 run to end the half up 34-22 with some momentum.

And in the second half, it all came together.

“We had to get the ball inside,” Armstrong said. “We had to hit the middle of the zone. Guys need to find the gaps. We dribbled too much. If we’re going to dribble in the zone, we have to make sure we’re going to the hole, and we started to do that a lot better in the second half, getting more aggressive and attacking and hitting the short corner.”

Kalama opened the third quarter with three straight buckets in the post, and got its lead back into double-digits for good. Then, the Chinooks really started to go to work on the boards. Up 42-27, Esary drew a foul and missed the free throws, but an offensive rebound on the second shot got the ball back in his hands for another foul. This time he made the first free throw and missed the second, but yet another offensive board set up a Doerty 3-pointer.

All told, Kalama came down with 13 offensive rebounds. Nate Meyer had six by himself, and finished with a team-high 10 boards. He also led the Chinooks’ defensive effort — but this time, with Preston Armstrong and Keaton Fisher playing extensive minutes — he did it at the top of the press, instead of down low.

“Nate can defend anybody on the floor. He can defend the point guard, and he can defend a post. It’s nice to have somebody that’s that flexible on the defensive end for us,” Armstrong said.

From there, the Chinook defense went to work. Kalama forced 28 turnovers over the course of four quarters, and turned the fourth into a track meet, going off on a 22-5 run to blow the lead out to 30 points.

“We had to have a good defense today to make sure we had good offense when we were struggling so much,” Armstrong said.

Jackson Esary led all scorers with 28 points, despite only putting up two in the first quarter.

“I think he was too unselfish in that first quarter,” Armstrong said. “He wasn’t really looking for his shot; he was kind of in a funk trying to get his teammates involved. In the second quarter, I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to look for your shot. You passed up a lot of easy looks. I know you’re drawing a lot of attention, but you have to start being a little bit more aggressive offensively,’ and he was able to do that.”

Esary responded, racking up 12 of Kalama’s 20 points in the second quarter. He added five points in the third, before going on a run in the fourth for 10 more.

Dylan Mills chipped in 13 points — all in the second half — and Armstrong had 10.

Kalama (10-1) was set to get no rest, heading to Stevenson for a C2BL clash on Tuesday before coming back to host Wahkiakum on Wednesday.

