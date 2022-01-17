MLK Tribute Basketball: Fishermen undone by Adna air attack

A matchup between top tier 2B teams lived up to its billing, if only for the first half, at LCC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute on Monday when the boys from Adna fired away for a 60-52 win over Ilwaco.

The loss was the first of the year for the Fishermen, who currently sit all alone at the top of the Pacific 2B League standings. And while the day’s shortcomings surely stung for the Ilwaco squad, coach Bob Enos was quick to put a more nuanced perspective on the outcome.

“The first thing I said was nobody goes through life undefeated,” Enos said. “There’s going to be setbacks in high school, college, adult life, business, work, family, and that’s one of the hurdles you face. If this is the defining point of their high school career then we’ve been focusing on the wrong things.”

Still, facing a Central 2B League team that’s a likely District tournament foe there were at least several on-court lessons to be learned, too.

In a game that was tied up 23-23 with 1:10 left in the first half, the Fishermen found out the hard way just how sideways a game can get when the other side gets hotter than a sea bass on the sand. Adna flipped the switch right before the intermission to take a 30-25 advantage into the locker room and then returned ready to add on in a hurry.

Chase Collins paced the Pirates with 21 points that included a blunderbuss full of three-point connections. All told, Adna sank 11 long range attempts that helped to run out to an 18 point lead later in the third quarter.

“Their offense shoots a lot of three and sometimes there’s long rebounds and sometimes there’s short rebounds but we’ve got to block out and be aggressive and go get those,” Enos said. “I thought we got outrebounded… Those second chance points were crucial.”

Adna made sure to get out and run after Ilwaco misses and they put the press on following their own makes. On offense, the Pirates made the Fishermen pay for respecting their perimeter shooters by running back cuts to the hoop and rewarding those cutters with crisp passes to the pocket.

Sam Glenn was one bright spot for Ilwaco as he put in a workman’s effort defending the post while rushing out on long range shooters to get a hand up whenever possible. Those efforts paid dividends on the offensive end, too, where Glenn dropped in bunnies and baby hooks like the key was built on top of the warren at Watership Down.

“Sam Glenn had his best game by far this year,” Enos said. “In the fourth quarter he was huge. He had 10 of his 23 in the fourth quarter and we need to recognize that earlier.”

That output helped Ilwaco make the final score respectable after a quarter and a half of head scratching miscues and general stagnation. Still, with a week of league action coming up quick, Enos wasn’t worried about one day’s worth of mistakes.

“This was an important game to see where we stand, and I think where we stand is fine. I see we can play with teams under adversity. We’re gonna come back and we’re going to play the full 32 minutes,” Enos said. “I’m looking forward to playing anybody from the Central League just because we need to play that kind of competition if we want to reach our expectations and goals.”

Beckett Turner added 15 points for the Fishermen in the loss. Jaden Turner turned in seven points before heading to the bench early with his fifth foul. Enos believes that bad luck on a Monday in January may payoff come tournament time in February, or even March thanks to the experience it provided for the bench rotation players.

“Those guys who got to play got to play crucial minutes instead of just rotating in for four or five minutes at a time,” Enos said. “I think that’s good in the long run that we learn to play without one of our main cogs.”

Ilwaco (10-1, 8-0 league) was scheduled to play at Raymond on Tuesday before hosting Forks on Thursday.

