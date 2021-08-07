Memory lane: 1971 Monticello basketball champs get together to celebrate season, coach

Fifty years ago, the Monticello Junior High School basketball team completed a 9-1 season and won a league championship in the process. To many, that accomplishment would be a fond memory, something to think back on with a smile — but for those on the team, it meant more than that.

Last weekend, Greg Price, a forward on the team, convinced his father and coach of the team, Brian Price to go for a drive on his 88th birthday and take a peek inside at the Monticello gym where they won that title so long ago.

To Coach Price’s surprise, the gym wasn’t empty. Instead it was filled with players from the 1971 team and other friends of the program.

“I was shocked,” Coach Price said. “I couldn’t figure why my son kept wanting to come over to the gym and look around…all of a sudden there’s all the gang and lots of players.”

Like any team party worth its salt, there was pizza, cupcakes and refreshments, as well as all the photos and memorabilia that the players could scrounge up from their attics. Luckily enough, they even had the championship trophy there, lifted from its resting place in the bowels of Monticello.

“We even found the trophy in the basement from 50 years ago and coach just now saw it and had a tear in his eye,” Paul Taylor said.