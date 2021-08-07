Memory lane: 1971 Monticello basketball champs get together to celebrate season, coach

Fifty years ago, the Monticello Junior High School basketball team completed a 9-1 season and won a league championship in the process. To many, that accomplishment would be a fond memory, something to think back on with a smile — but for those on the team, it meant more than that.
Last weekend, Greg Price, a forward on the team, convinced his father and coach of the team, Brian Price to go for a drive on his 88th birthday and take a peek inside at the Monticello gym where they won that title so long ago.
To Coach Price’s surprise, the gym wasn’t empty. Instead it was filled with players from the 1971 team and other friends of the program.
“I was shocked,” Coach Price said. “I couldn’t figure why my son kept wanting to come over to the gym and look around…all of a sudden there’s all the gang and lots of players.”
Like any team party worth its salt, there was pizza, cupcakes and refreshments, as well as all the photos and memorabilia that the players could scrounge up from their attics. Luckily enough, they even had the championship trophy there, lifted from its resting place in the bowels of Monticello.
“We even found the trophy in the basement from 50 years ago and coach just now saw it and had a tear in his eye,” Paul Taylor said.
The trophy read “All 20 of us,” a slogan from the team’s season. A roster of 20 players is a lot for a middle school team, but after levies failed and the school could only afford one coach, they had to combine the teams. Rather than cut players, Coach Price decided to keep them all together as one team.
Not every championship winning middle school basketball program would get together to celebrate their accomplishment after 50 years, but this group has remained close over the decades after developing a bond while playing together in the green and gold.
“It’s just the friendship we’ve had for years and years on end,” Price said. “We have always stayed in touch. We have a golf outing we do every year together.”
Taylor mentioned that social media has increased the contact between the group over the years as well as a tight bond.
“We’re good friends, that’s what it all comes down to,” Taylor said. “We like to be around each other even if it’s 50 years later.”
The idea to surprise Coach Price came about a couple of months ago. Price asked his father if he remembered what happened 50 years ago, and his father knew he was referring to the middle school title, so the good son reached out to his old teammates and they put together the celebration, all while keeping it a surprise for Coach.
The players talked and reminisced about their team, all wearing customized championship hats that they were given to celebrate the occasion. They talked of the fast-paced play that Coach Price employed and encouraged with fast break drills to take advantage of his team’s speed. They remembered the hounding press they’d use to confuse other teams and force steals to push the ball up the floor.
The team talked about Coach Price’s style. His son called him a “fundamentalist” and said he was always focused on the little things to help improve players and build the groundwork for a future in basketball beyond Monticello.
“A lot of us really do owe our future success at R.A. Long and in college to the fundamentals that he taught here,” Price said. “That’s one thing I’ve always remembered and cherished about the experience.”
The fundamentals were so important that Coach Price would have his players come to the gym early before school started and shoot 25 free-throws before going to class — and they all did.
Guy Hamer, another forward on the team, said Coach Price’s passion was obvious, and that his lessons could extend beyond the hardwood and into the real world once players hung up their sneakers.
“Just an appreciation and a love for the game,” Hamer said. “Learning that if you practice the basics, it goes a long way.”
Hamer also mentioned the importance of those fundamentals, something many players have stuck in their minds. But Hamer also noted the care that Coach Price coached with.
“He was a great guy and he put a lot of effort into helping us become the best basketball players we could be,” Hamer said.
There was also talk of the season itself. Price, still noticeably irked, mentioned the single loss to Huntington during the second game of the season. He said they were “completely off” and that he remembered his father getting sick after watching the performance. But he also mentioned the highlights, like how they clinched the title in a win on the road against those cross-town rival Cascade Cavaliers.
The players were also impressed by Coach Price’s overall success at Monticello. During his time, he never coached a losing team, and won the league title in all but one season. Price even remembered a perfect season that his father oversaw in 1968.
Coach Price himself remembered his team. He always asked for their attention, they always gave it. They listened, followed his coaching and grew together as a team.
“They gave everything they had, that’s what I asked,” Coach Price said. “They were close-knit, and they respected each other and played hard.”
Many Monticello teams have come and gone since the ’71 squad controlled the Junior High basketball scene in Longview-Kelso. Basketball itself has changed, too, with additions of three-point lines, different skills and specializations for players. But Coach Price still gave his message to current middle school athletes about enjoying their time on the court.
Middle school is a brief period of time for students stuck between elementary school and high school. But the friendships that can be made, as evidenced by this group, can last more than 50 years.
“This is the only time you’ll have this opportunity at this particular time and place, and there’s no reason not to give everything you have,” he said.