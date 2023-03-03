YAKIMA — Let me speak as a Lumberjack. I'm not supposed to. I'm supposed to be neutral or whatever. But my loyalties are what they are, and I care about that school. It means a lot to me. It’s part of my identity.

And it's tough right now. Losing the last game of the season, leaving a trophy on the table, feeling like you didn’t play your best when it mattered most, it hurts. It’s hurts bad. It’s lonely. And all too familiar for the Lumberjacks.

But let me say this: Someday we will look back on these two years of basketball and we will smile.

We will always remember the feeling of watching Regionals last year. We will always remember the District titles. We will always remember seeing a hallowed scoring record go down and six straight wins over that other school in town.

After R.A. Long rolled through Regionals last year at Mark Morris, a game I went to with my dad, I ran into a bunch of guys I played with back when we were wearing those colors.

It’s hard to describe our collective feelings. It was us out there, but it wasn’t. We felt a part of the proceedings, connected to it. We had something to rally around, something to share, something we could wrap our arms around and say, “This is ours.”

And that's the point.

“When I took over here — R. A. Long’s always been a special school,” RAL coach Jerry Key said. “A couple of my brothers went to R. A. Long, and I know the legacy around R. A. Long. So I wanted to bring back that pride, that R. A. Long pride. All the stories that I’ve heard from R. A. Long guys, get everybody back to the games, come watch a team and have them relive their moments and tell their story to these guys because it matters. And I hope these guys do the same thing and come back and tell their story. It’s just a tradition that comes on and it’s what good programs do.”

Because in these moments we forget about the macro of it all.

We get so caught up in the current state of things we have a hard time sitting back and seeing the sprawling, beautiful, majestic forest because that one tree right there is gnarled and blocking the view.

I can’t imagine what the players and coaches feel right now. I can approximate it. I can remember how I felt once upon a time. But that isn’t enough.

I remember how I felt watching Hockinson celebrate a trip to State in baseball after we lost in the playoffs. I pitched that game. I felt like it was my fault, like I let the team down. I drove out to Willow Grove after we got home and watched the river roll past, trying to wrap my head around the fact that this thing — high school sports — was no more.

At least for me.

There were few dry eyes in Lumberjack heads as they emerged from their locker room on Friday at the SunDome. They were having these feelings, and one can only imagine what they’ll do to reckon with the loss. It’s a form of grief.

But what I can do is remember how good I felt watching these teams play over the years. And that’s what I’m going to remember. Because that’s what lives on. It always does.

That’s why you play and watch and cover sports. For that feeling. For that moment when your heart flutters and your stomach drops and your eyebrows raise and your mouth curls into a smile.

We say it’s all for the trophies. And for some maybe it is.

But for me, it’s the feeling. And these Jacks gave me that, over and over again.

And I am eternally grateful for that. For making me proud to be a Lumberjack.

“I’m so proud of these guys, man,” Key said. “It’s not about winning the game. You have a goal in basketball. You have to have a goal in basketball. But, as coaches, we have to have other goals and obligations to these kids, too.

“And number one mine is teaching these guys to grow up (and) be respectful, mentally tough men, role models, leaders not followers. Hopefully one day they’ll be great husbands, good brothers, just good family members, always believing, never give up. Those are the biggest things that I take from coaching. And wherever the basketball takes us throughout all that, I’m good with.”

As Lumberjacks, we're all good with that.