Limited capacity for Lumberdome at R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris hoops

Capacity will be limited at the Lumberdome for the first boys basketball game of the season between R.A. Long and Mark Morris, scheduled for Jan. 28, the R.A. Long athletic department announced on Friday.

The news comes amid rising case counts of COVID-19, with the R.A. Long program just recently coming out of a pandemic related pause and while multiple teams in the area dealing with similar shutdowns of their own.

The Jacks will limit attendance to 800 people, according to the release, and all tickets must be purchased ahead of time. The general public will be able to buy tickets at the R.A. Long ASB office only on Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will be sold in advance on a first-come-first-serve basis. There will be no pregame ticket sales at the door.

All who normally would get into the game for free — RAL and MM students, RAL families, and staff — will still do so, but will have to come in to the ASB office in the days before the game to pick up a complimentary ticket.

All attendees must have a physical ticket to get inside the Lumberdome.

Mark Morris families will not be guaranteed complimentary tickets. MM students can get reduced cost tickets through the Mark Morris ASB office.

The game will be livestreamed by N2 Media, and broadcast on the radio on KEDO/KLOG. Follow @TDNPreps on Twitter for live updates from The Daily News sports department.

