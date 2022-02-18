Jacks' World: R.A. Long takes district crown

If there were demons left for the R.A. Long boys basketball team this season, hiding somewhere in the corners or rafters of Ted M. Natt Court, they’re surely gone now.

The Jacks are district champs, and they did it on hated ground.

R.A. Long’s tilt against Tumwater in the 2A District IV title game wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t the domination the Lumberjacks have pulled on nearly all of their league opponents. The scoreboard never caught fire, and the dunks never landed. But it ended in about as perfect a way as any Jack or Jill could’ve imagined, with a line of boys in red queuing up to cut down a net, trophy in tow.

After slogging out to a rough start offensively, turning the ball over seven times in the first half and missing multiple layups and dunks, R.A. Long outscored Tumwater 39-26 in the second half, dropping 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Cavin Holden led the Jacks with 15 points, despite an off shooting night. Twelve of those came in the fourth quarter, including a 10-2 run of his own in a four-minute span on two 3-pointers and four free throws that tuned a 43-43 tie into a 53-47 lead the Jacks would never surrender.

Aaron Ofstun, battling all night against UW football commit Ryan Otton, put up 14 points of his own, as did Jamond Harris, who gave RAL its first real burst midway through the third quarter with three quick buckets.

Tumwater led the entire first half, jumping out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter before a Harris triple narrowed the deficit to eight after a period of play. A quarter and a half later, Harris’ third 3-pointer gave the Lumberjacks their first lead at 31-30, but Tumwater came back to tie the game at 36-36 heading to the fourth.

At the last moment, though, the R.A. Long offense began to cook. Sophomore Lonnie Brown Jr. nailed a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Holden followed with a bucket on a drive — just his second field goal of the game. A flurry of drives, free throws, and triples later, and Ofstin spun past Otton in the post, pushing it to 57-48 with a minute left and sending the packed R.A. Long student section into delirium.

From there, it was just a matter of free throws, a bit of defense, and getting the ladder and the scissors ready.

It’s the first time the Lumberjacks have ruled the district since 2003; R.A. Long is now a perfect 5-0 in district title games.

The Jacks will learn their further postseason future Sunday, but are all but assured of a top-eight seed, keeping them out of a loser-out regional matchup.

