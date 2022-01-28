Jacks' House: Holden scores 37, R.A. Long drops 39 in fourth quarter to beat Mark Morris

Jeray Key made it clear after the fact: he wasn’t surprised by what he was witnessing Cavin Holden do Friday night.

That’s not to say he wasn’t awestruck.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Key said. “I played against pros, I’ve played against Division I players, and to see a kid like that do something like that, it’s unbelievable. I was just kind of in awe of him for a minute, just watching him.

“It was just his show, and it was awesome to see.”

In a game of runs, capped by a second half filled with twists and turns, Holden took the Lumberdome completely over in the fourth quarter of the R.A. Long boys basketball team’s rivalry matchup against Mark Morris, leading the Lumberjacks to an 85-72 comeback win with a 37-point effort in front of more fans than have graced the Lumberdome in nearly two years.

Holden, who went into halftime already on 20 points, had to sit nearly the entire third quarter after picking up his third and fourth personal fouls in less a minute. He stayed on the bench for the next seven, watching the Monarchs turn an eight-point deficit into a 12-point lead.

“We found our tempo, we found our spots and the things we wanted to do to attack offensively,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “Defensively, our defense was better all around. But then again, you have to remember, they’re sitting with their superlative ball guard on the bench during that run. We knew that he was going to come in and try to take over. “

As it turned out, it didn’t matter that the Monarchs knew it was coming.

“I knew I had to get in, make a couple shots and make a couple plays,” Holden said.

Holden came back to start the fourth, and quickly hit a 3-pointer, his fifth of the game, to narrow the gap to six points. After Stephen Rooklidge hit a triple of his own and MM’s Rome Hendrickson matched it, Holden one-up both of them, drawing a defender out at the top of the arc, 35 feet from the basket, before spotting up, drawing contact, and sinking a dagger for a four-point play.

The next time down the court, it was time for another triple. He’d go on to hit two more in the quarter; by that point it was simply a matter of Holden getting the ball at the top of the arc, looking over at Key on the sideline, asking for permission to fire with a glance, and burying yet another from NBA range.

“For me to see those go in, by now I’m used to it,” Key said. “Other people might not, but I’ve seen it in practice the past three years. It’s unbelievable under these kind of circumstances, that’s what’s unreal about it. The kid is unbelievable. He’s a star.”

Holden finished with 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to get his 37. He ended the night 8 for 11 from beyond the arc — after missing his first two threes to open the first quarter — and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

“I can’t fault our guys,” Bakamus said. “It’s not like he had wide-open shots. We contested his shots, he just was able to find the mark. That was as nice of a shooting performance as I’ve seen in many, many years.”

It’s not like as Holden was doing his thing, the rest of the Lumberjacks went silent and watched. For every bucket the junior star got in the fourth quarter, the rest of the RAL lineup matched him, with the Jacks exploding for 39 points in the final quarter.

And after last Monday’s loss to Camas, when R.A. Long faded after the first quarter and couldn’t get itself going in the second half, and Thursday’s narrow win over Ridgefield, when the Jacks escaped after losing a lead down the stretch, that haymaker after getting punched in the mouth felt especially good.

“That just shows so much in the team, it’s unbelievable,” Key said. “For our guys to go through the adversity of both games, and to fight back and never give up… it was unbelievable. They’re fighters.”

Stephen Rooklidge, playing in his first varsity Planned City Palooza, put in 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. When MM built up a 12-point lead late in the third on a 13-0 run, the senior pricked the Monarchs’ balloon just a bit going into the final intermission with a 3-pointer, then got RAL on the board in the fourth with a bucket on an inbounds play. He went on to draw contact on a three-point play to get the gap to single-digits, setting up Holden’s dominating run.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Rooklidge, especially in this type of game,” Key said. “That’s a big game for him. For him to do what he just did, there’s no better feeling for that kid right now.”

On defense, the main change for the Jacks in the fourth came down low. Key said his original plan was to play Aaron Ofstun — returning from an ankle injury suffered against Camas — sparingly, so he changed up his starting lineup, switching Jake Gabbard in for Jaxon Cook so he could rotate his 6-8 big bodies early and often.

As the game got into its flow, though, Ofstun stayed in longer than expected, and Cook spent much of the first three quarters on the bench. Going to the fourth, with the Monarchs getting more and more offensively, Key went back to his usual lineup, and the switch flipped instantly.

“I told Jaxon, ‘Hey, you’ve got to give me the best eight minutes you’ve ever given me,’” Key said. “I couldn’t freakin’ be more happy that the kid stayed locked in and changed that game for us with his defense and presence.”

After a quarter of drawing Ofstun out to the perimeter and then dashing past him to the hoop, the Monarchs found themselves suddenly doing so only to run into yet another massive figure down low. That stalled out the MM offense, and after taking the lead with 27 points in the third quarter, the Monarchs put in 17 in the fourth — still a fair bit, but nowhere near enough to keep up with R.A. Long’s red-hot run.

Jamond Harris added 16 points for the Jacks, including eight of the final 12 when the Monarchs finally began to completely sell out to stop Holden.

Sophomore Braydon Olson led Mark Morris with 24 points, scoring 11 of those in a third quarter when the visitors made their big run.

“When the chips are down, he likes pressure, he’s in his realm,” Bakamus said. “He’s super comfortable, he’s not intimidated, and he had us going in our transition game. We were feeling pretty good at that time.”

Kobe Parlin also had 19 points for Mark Morris.

R.A. Long (11-2, 9-0 league) now has a stranglehold on the 2A GSHL; the Lumberjacks would need to lose three of their final five games to not take the league crown. But RAL won’t get any rest, facing Columbia River on Saturday night for its third game in as many days.

Mark Morris (12-6, 10-3 league) will host Hockinson next Tuesday.

