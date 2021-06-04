Jacks axed: COVID-19 ends R.A. Long's quest to cut District nets

“I feel like there is a lot of disappointment,” he said. “I honestly feel like it hasn’t fully settled in yet, but these are resilient kids.”

Although the Lumberjacks don’t get to see if they could reach their goal of winning a District title in an already truncated season, they still accomplished plenty during a season unlike any other. After dropping the season opener, the Jacks couldn’t be beat. They rattled off 10 straight wins — including a sweep of crosstown rival Mark Morris — and won their first outright league championship in decades.

“It was special,” Key said. “For how bizarre of a year it was, for as little work they had got together in the offseason together, to still be able to come out and do what they did…It was special.”

Key said that the Lumberjacks picked up right where they left off last season despite the lack of preparation and the lack of certainty surrounding the season and that he expects the Jacks to do the same thing next year.

“Returning all of these players, I think we’re going to have a good chance at making that run again,” he said.