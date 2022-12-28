Interstate High School Boys Basketball: Holden nets 50, R.A. Long downs 6A Reynolds to open Fort Holiday Classic

VANCOUVER — This time it was Reynolds’ turn to be introduced to the Cavin Holden show.

Reynolds, the 6A program of the Mt. Hood Conference from Troutdale, Oregon faced off against Holden and R.A. Long in the opening game of the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic on Wednesday. All Holden did was drop 50 points and R.A. Long cruised to a 78-30 win.

It was the Lumberjacks first time playing in 11 days after suffering a two-point loss to Prosser at the Moda Center in Portland on Dec. 27.

Holden’s 50 points came on 20-for-31 shooting and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He made six three-pointers and even threw down a dunk in transition. The Jacks’ senior guard added five rebounds, four steals and three assists as he did his best in the second and third quarters to get his teammates involved in a game that quickly evolved into a rout as the Raiders were unable to solve the Jacks’ full-court pressure in the first half.

Holden sank consecutive three-point baskets to open the game, then added another and an assist to 6-foot-7 senior post Jaxon Cook as the Jacks claimed a 13-6 lead out of the gate with Holden contributing on every basket.

“I’ve got to come out aggressive, you know? I’ve got to set a tone,” Holden said. “Show my team that I’m not coming out here to B.S. I got to come out here and set a tone so that my teammates know the intensity level we need to play at. But I don’t come out here to shoot shots to be like, ‘I got 50.’ I’m not out here for that. I’m showing my teammates I’m not trying to B.S. out here. If you’re not making shots, give me the ball.”

After a Reynolds timeout, TraMayne Jenkins connected on a three-pointer for the Jacks, the defense created another turnover (one of eight in the first quarter) and Holden made two more field goals. R.A. Long led 22-11 and Holden had 15 points after one. His pace slowed in the second quarter as he looked to feed Lonnie Brown Jr., Jacob Gabbard and Jenkins. Still, Holden scored 12 points in the quarter and the Lumberjacks leapt in front 40-19 at halftime.

The Jacks’ defense forced 14 Raiders turnovers in the first half en route to 22 for the game. Still, R.A. Long coach Jeray Key was displeased with a couple elements of his defense early.

“We were actually slow on some rotations. They scored their first six or eight points off of us being slow on the back line. They got like three or four lay-ups so I wasn’t really that happy,” Key said. “And then we fouled them a few times… It was just a hack fest in the first half. So a couple of things that we definitely have to work on especially when we play a little bit tougher competition coming up.”

The Lumberjacks held Reynolds to 11 points in the second half as the game essentially became a question of how many points would Holden score this time? On Dec. 16 in the Jacks’ 81-48 win over Ridgefield, Holden broke the 50-year-old individual scoring record at R.A. Long held by John Donahue with 54. With 27 points at the half, he was well on pace to match or extend his own record.

After three quarters, Holden had 41 and it seemed only he, or Key pulling him out of the game, would prevent him from setting a new tournament record, surpassing the 55 points of Fort Vancouver’s own Khalil Singleton.

But it wasn’t to be.

“Cavin got his but the funny thing is they were actually throwing a double team at him… but his I.Q. is so high that he still made the right passes and (found) our guys,” Key said. “I wish we would’ve made a few more shots.”

Key noted he even thought Holden was too passive at times.

“Sometimes he tends to get a certain amount of points and then he stops going and he watches the game because he’s such an unselfish player he wants to get everyone involved,” Key noted. “We’re like, ‘Hey man, keep going.’ (His) mentality has to stay (aggressive) no matter what.”

Martine Beberness scored eight points to lead the Raiders’ offense.

In support of Holden, Jenkins finished with five points and four steals. Cook had eight points and eight rebounds and Gabbard added four points.

R.A. Long (5-2, 4-0 league) advanced to the semifinal in the “Trapper” bracket of the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic where it will meet De La Salle North Catholic of Portland, Oregon at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re trying to make it like a mini state tournament again,” Key said of the Jacks’ trip to the Fort Vancouver Holiday Classic. “You know we’ve got to be able to do it three days in a row. We went on the that stretch where we played (Hudson’s) Bay, Ridgefield and Prosser, we got two out of three. This time we’re doing that same stretch and we’re hoping to get three out of three. Just another wake up to get us ready for league because we’ve got a tough league schedule coming up.”

R.A. Long will open the second half of its league slate in early January with Columbia River, Woodland, Fort Vancouver, before heading over to Mark Morris on Jan. 11 for the first rivalry showdown of the season.

Holden believes the Jacks are capable of winning the Classic in order to roll into 2023 with the right momentum.

“I’m just trying to come out here and show people what I have had for years,” Holden added. “I think we’ll win this championship really. I really do. We didn’t shoot that good today to be honest. Our coach got on them a little bit. We’re going to pick it up.”