Interstate Boys Basketball: MM can't overcome Canyon Springs' length in loss

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys basketball team came into the season knowing it would be the smaller side in just about every game it played this season. But while the Monarchs have spent the early part of the winter working at overcoming that size difference, 5A Canyon Springs (Nev.) proved to have just too much height and length in a 66-53 win over the Monarchs.

The Canyon Springs starting lineup’s smaller player stood at 6-1 and had four players over 6-4; Mark Morris’ tallest player all game was 6-2 Langston Bartell. That length mismatch helped the Pioneers stay in a zone while also closing out to the perimeter too fast to allow MM to get into any sort of rhythm, and for three quarters, the Monarchs had no answer.

But in the fourth, which started with Mark Morris down by 17, they started to find one.

Five 3-pointers — three by Braydon Olson and one each from Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz — narrowed the gap to 52-49, and for a brief moment, the Pioneers were on the ropes.

“I’m going to accentuate the positive, and that is that we got down by what looked like an insurmountable amount, but we fought back and drew within three,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said.

The moment passed, though, and the visitors from the Southwest responded with a 12-0 run to ice it. But for the Mark Morris coaching staff, that stretch showed them what they’d been looking for from their squad all game.

“From a coaching standpoint, you can learn a lot from games like this when you’re playing really good teams,” Bakamus said. “Nobody likes to lose, but you can also take some positives from the effort, and take some positives from the fact that we have some things to work on.”

The good news for the Monarchs is — as R.A. Long coach Jeray Key noted after his side’s narrow loss to Canyon Springs on Wednesday — they won’t have to play a team with CS’s size across the board again until the postseason.

But when that does eventually happen, they’ll be looking for a better answer. Mark Morris finished the game shooting 34% — 11-for-32 — from inside the arc, a clip affected by a large number of possessions where Canyon Springs either got in front of an entry pass or separated a Monarch from the ball before he could get a shot off. Many times, especially early, the key seemed entire closed off to MM, which just passed the ball around the perimeter, struggling to find a gap in the zone.

“It takes awhile for kids to adjust to the speed of the game and what we’re trying to do strategically,” Bakamus said. “I thought our ball movement was fair at best, I thought our assertiveness on breaking to the basketball and doing the things we practice was fair.”

The Pioneers also pressed nearly the entire game, harrying the Monarchs the entire way up the court and leading to a fair few turnovers on the wrong side of the court.

On the other side of the ball, though, the Monarchs managed to pester their opponents plenty themselves, and tight defense, combined with a fair few missed layups, meant that while MM on scored five points in the first quarter and 15 in the first half, it stayed within striking distance the whole way to halftime.

Coming out of the break, Olson started to get hot for the Monarchs. The sophomore scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, with four of his five 3-pointers falling in the final two quarters.

“That’s kind of his style; he’s fearless, he’s not intimidated,” Bakamus said. “For a guy that’s 155 pounds soaking wet, he’s not afraid to be assertive.”

Mark Morris (6-3) will get a week off, and is scheduled to return to 2A GSHL play on Jan. 7 at Hockinson.

