Interstate Boys Basketball: Ilwaco fleeces Clatskanie in big river battle

CLATSKANIE — Ilwaco trekked over the river and through the woods to test their mettle against the Tigers, Saturday, and returned to their beach abodes with a 78-30 non-league interstate boys basketball win to show off for their efforts.

Jaden Turner led the Fishermen with 22 points and six assists. Beckett Turner also filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. Sam Glenn added a dozen points to the Ilwaco total.

“Beckett Turner and Sam Glenn were a force inside as they combined for 20 first half points,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

On the other end, Ilwaco held the Tigers to just 14 first half points and never let the hosts post more than nine points in any quarter.

“Outstanding defense in (the) first half, led to some turnovers and run outs,” Enos added.

As for Clatskanie, the game was one full of hard lessons as they look to get some sustained momentum going before the halfway point of the regular season.

“Tonight was a tough one,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “We played a really really good Ilwaco team. We did not come out ready to play, but we will learn from our mistakes and get better.”

Jordan Maertens led the Tigers with 16 points and six rebounds. Anthony Boursaw was held scoreless but pulled in four rebounds with three steals and two assists for good measure.

“Jordan had another good night. Every day he is getting better,” Combs said.

Clatskanie (1-3) is scheduled to host De La Salle North Catholic on Tuesday. Ilwaco (4-0) is set to hit the road again for a contest against the defending Pacific 2B League champions of Forks on Wednesday.

