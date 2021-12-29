Interstate Boys Basketball: Gritty Lumberjacks come up just short against Nevada 5A

VANCOUVER — The heads in charge of the Clark County Invitational wanted to grow their post-Christmas tournament with big-time games involving out-of-area teams, and while COVID-19 and snow did their best, R.A. Long and Canyon Springs (Nev.) provided the headliner everyone came to Fort Vancouver wanting to see.

The Lumberjacks and Pioneers went back and forth for four quarters, trading haymakers the whole way through, but Canyon Springs got one last shot in on a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left on the clock to take a 53-50 win.

“That was a great game,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Up and down. That’s a tough team. It was good for us.”

The NIAA — WIAA’s counterpart in Nevada — changed up its classification system this year, adding a new top 5A tier for the best larger schools in the state. That’s where Canyon Springs — whose enrollment of over 2,800 students would make it larger than just about every high school in Washington — resides, and the Pioneers came into Wednesday with a 9-2 record. For 32 minutes of game time, the 2A Lumberjacks more than held their own, despite playing shorthanded for much of the way.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re not disappointed,” Key said. “We wanted to win the game, but we went through a lot of adversity that game.”

R.A. Long, which has relied on a six-man rotation much of the season, had to play significant periods of time without both senior big man Aaron Ofstun and junior playmaker Cavin Holden. Ofstun sat nearly the entire third quarter after picking up his fourth personal foul, while Holden had to miss time in the second with foul trouble of his own, and then went off with an ankle injury for a chunk of the fourth.

But if the Lumberjacks — who blew out their first five opponents of the winter and pulled out a win over highly-ranked Seattle Academy on Monday — were looking for a measuring stick, Wednesday provided it.

“We’ve got players on our team,” Key said. “We don’t just rely on one guy. Everybody steps up when it’s their time too. That’s what makes us a good team. I’m very proud of our guys.”

Canyon Springs got off to hot starts in all four quarters, but each time, R.A. Long roared back. After the Pioneers opened the game on a 7-0 run, the Jacks came back and led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. That lead became 26-20 at halftime, despite Holden and Ofstun watching the end of the second quarter from the bench with three fouls each.

Canyon Springs started the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 27-26 lead, and Ofstun’s fourth foul sent the 6-8 senior just over three minutes in, but the Jacks responded, going on a 13-4 run to end the quarter up 42-33 on the back of three Holden 3-pointers.

Holden ended the game with a team-high 17 points.

“That’s how he plays; he’s a player,” Key said. “He makes shots. He can score down low, he can go off the dribble, he can hit deep threes, he can get to the midrange. That’s just the type of player that he is. It was good to see him make some shots, especially against some competition. They put a lot of length on him, and he was still able to go by them and make shots. That was good to see.”

The Pioneers started the fourth with yet another run, and with Ofstun back in but having to play cautiously with four fouls, and Holden leaving after rolling his ankle, then coming back in dinged up, the Jacks struggled to put together the same sort of counterpunch they had in the first three quarters.

“They beat us on put-backs,” Key said. “In the second half, I think there were two or three possessions where they missed five or six in a row and their 6-6, 6-8 guy put it back in — tipped it, missed it, tipped it, missed it. We just weren’t able to get under a guy and get it out, and that won them the game.”

R.A. Long (7-1) will return to 2A GSHL play to open the new year, going back to Vancouver to play Columbia River on Jan. 5.

