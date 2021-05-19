Home sweet home: R.A. Long beats Mark Morris in first game back at Lumberdome

You could almost feel it at the Lumberdome on Tuesday.
When the public address announcer Eric Elliot asked the crowd his normal question before announcing R.A. Long’s starting lineup — “Are you ready to get Jacked up? — you could almost imagine the normal packed crowd getting to its feet to welcome their Lumberjacks.
When Mark Morris jumped out to an early lead, you could almost visualize a tight-knit corner of fans in Columbia blue cutting through a quiet arena with their cheers. When RAL’s Aaron Ofstun threw down a thunderous dunk in transition, you could imagine a packed student section losing its collective mind.
Instead, the stands were mostly empty, with just two fans allowed per each player and cheerleader. There was noise, but not the traditional din of a Lumberdome packed to the rafters and then some. And when the final buzzer sounded on R.A. Long’s 59-51 win, it was the Lumberjack bench surging out to celebrate, but the players weren’t met with the court-storming wave seen in the last rivalry game.
But it was something. And after 425 days between RAL home games — ending with the authority and drama of a battle for Longview — something was way more than just something.
“It’s not a traditional Civil War game, but I thought for the number of people in here, there was some juice,” said Mark Morris assistant Steve Kloke, who was filling in for an absent Bill Bakamus. “Obviously, the two teams want to beat each other, and that adds to the flavor a little bit.”
Over a year after it last took to its own court for a game, R.A. Long made its return home with authority. The Lumberjacks found themselves in a fight with the Monarchs early, punching back-and-forth through the first three quarters, but took the lead for good midway through the third.
Ofstun started the Jacks’ scoring off in the fourth with authority, collecting an offensive rebound under the basket and slamming the ball home with two hands. The Monarchs lost control of ball coming up the court against the RAL pressure, and Ofstun got it right back in the clear, tomahawking down another jam to put the hosts up 47-39 and work the R.A. Long bench into a frenzy.
“When Austin had those two big dunks, this place would frickin’ been rocking,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It felt like it was rocking in the moment; it still felt like it was rocking. That was pretty cool.”
R.A. Long’s big man in the middle scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Before that, it was the game on the perimeter doing the damage for the Lumberjacks, led by sophomore Cavin Holden.
“Cavin is probably one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen or played against,” Key said. “He can shoot it from all over the court.”
He did just that Wednesday night, getting hot to lead the Lumberjacks in the second quarter with eight points, and then put up eight more in the third as R.A. Long started to make its charge. The sophomore finished with 22 points to lead all scorers, while his brother Cameron added 10 — all in the second half.
Mark Morris led 15-12 after the first quarter, and played R.A. Long nearly even in the second to go into halftime up 28-26. Even then, though, the home bench was starting to feel things shift.
“We went into halftime and we believed it, even being down by two,” Key said. “They hit a lot of tough shots in that first half, but they’re good players, and good players make tough shots. But we felt like if we could step up and fix a couple things defensively, we’d be alright.
“We came out and hit a couple shots to get the lead, and I think that’s what helped us start pulling away, thinking, ‘Hey, let’s finish it.’”
Deacon Dietz ended up with 21 points to lead Mark Morris, while Ashton Harvey added 10.
Throughout the second half, though, the Lumberjacks kept the Monarchs slowed down, not allowing them to get out in transition.
“The Civil War games are weird,” Kloke said. “They do kind of become half-court UFC matches sometimes. When it’s a half-court game, you have to be able to execute your plan, and I’ll give them credit, they execute their plan.”
And with the Monarchs’ fast-break game contained, the Lumberjacks went to work in the half-court defense. Mark Morris turned the ball over 13 times, and R.A. Long did a good job limiting the amount of second-chance opportunities for its guests.
“It started on defense,” Cavin Holden said. “We’re grimy; we know how to get stops.”
And for the hosts, with the Holden brothers raining buckets and driving to the hoop, with Jake Anderson befuddling the Monarchs defensively, with Ofstun slamming down dunks, it was more than a single victory, or even a big win — it was a shift.
This wasn’t the 2017 win, breaking a losing skid of 13 years to their crosstown rivals. This wasn’t even last year’s win to break another, smaller losing streak, just a month before a pandemic shut the sports world down for a year. This — to the Lumberjacks — was anticipated, expected, intended.
“We were the ones getting hunted; we’re not the hunters,” Holden said. “We beat them last year, we know we’re coming up, and we showed them. Especially coming home knowing we could put it on them, we could hit shots at our house, and that’s what we did and got a win.”
R.A. Long (4-1) will get a chance to back up the words and double their rivalry success in short time, with the return trip at Mark Morris scheduled for next Monday. First, the Lumberjacks will host Fort Vancouver on Friday, while the Monarchs (4-2) will get their home opener against Ridgefield.
Playing in memoriam
Key said the Lumberjacks came into Wednesday dedicating their first home game of the season to the late Terry Miller.
“To win that game, they played with him on their heart,” Key said.
Miller played for RAL in the 1960s, on the basketball court, the track, the football field, and the golf coach.
After graduating, he played basketball at Linfield College. In 2007, Rally Wallace hired him onto his staff as an assistant, coaching the team he once played for. He passed away in June 2020, at the age of 72.
And in their first game back at the Lumberdome since his passing, the Jacks beat their crosstown rivals for their former coach.
“It was a special game,” Key said. “It wasn’t about them; it was about him.”