Home sweet home: R.A. Long beats Mark Morris in first game back at Lumberdome

Over a year after it last took to its own court for a game, R.A. Long made its return home with authority. The Lumberjacks found themselves in a fight with the Monarchs early, punching back-and-forth through the first three quarters, but took the lead for good midway through the third.

Ofstun started the Jacks’ scoring off in the fourth with authority, collecting an offensive rebound under the basket and slamming the ball home with two hands. The Monarchs lost control of ball coming up the court against the RAL pressure, and Ofstun got it right back in the clear, tomahawking down another jam to put the hosts up 47-39 and work the R.A. Long bench into a frenzy.

“When Austin had those two big dunks, this place would frickin’ been rocking,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It felt like it was rocking in the moment; it still felt like it was rocking. That was pretty cool.”

R.A. Long’s big man in the middle scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Before that, it was the game on the perimeter doing the damage for the Lumberjacks, led by sophomore Cavin Holden.

“Cavin is probably one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen or played against,” Key said. “He can shoot it from all over the court.”