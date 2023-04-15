Likely the best basketball player to step foot on Joe Moses Court has settled on a new campus to call home; Cavin Holden officially signed on to attend school and play basketball at Central Washington University back on April 4.

Holden will join CWU and men’s basketball coach Brandon Rinta’s program, which competes in the D-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference, beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Before we take a look at what lies ahead for the Lumberjacks legend, it must be noted the impression he leaves behind.

Holden broke a pair of long-standing R.A. Long records during his senior season while leading the Jacks to an eighth-place finish in the 2A State tournament. The 6-foot-1 guard set the single-game scoring mark when he scored 54 in a win over Ridgefield in December (passing the 52 points John Donahue scored in 1972) and the new all-time scoring mark at 1,942 points (passing Adam Perry’s previous mark of 1,639 points set in 2004) despite playing through the COVID cancellations and a shortened season.

Holden made an official visit to the CWU campus in Ellensburg, Washington on March 20. As Holden toured the facilities and met with coach Rinta and his staff, he realized it was where he wanted to play basketball the next four years. Admittedly, he was holding out all hope for a Division 1 offer, but when the right offer didn’t come, Holden chose to go to the school that he loved most.

“I was definitely waiting, praying to God. My big dream was to go (Division) 1,” Holden admitted. “I’m really excited (for the college level). As a high schooler you really don’t see that level of competition, so I know that no matter what I’m going to (get tested) and not only that, I get to have fun doing it.”

Alerted to Holden’s talents by R.A. Long coach Jeray Key, who has ties to the CWU staff through his own collegiate playing days, Rinta began tracking Holden in 2021. The CWU head coach knows his team got an absolute steal in Holden and can’t wait to get started with him in a Wildcats uniform.

“Oh yeah,” Rinta agreed about acquiring a steal in Holden. “He definitely had an impressive high school career and senior season. We’re pretty excited to have him coming in.”

Though Holden has removed the huge weight of a collegiate decision from his shoulders, he knows the work is just beginning. His focus is on getting into the weight room to put on 10 pounds over the next six months to prepare himself for his freshman season at the D-2 collegiate level.

“What I’m really focused on right now is getting my body a little bigger because I’m going to be going up against grown men,” said Holden. “The Central strength and conditioning coach thinks I need to add 10 pounds and then I’ll be set.”

While confident in his ability, Holden knows competing in the GNAC isn’t going to be anything like the day to day schedule of the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

“It’s not going to be easy going in as a freshman. I’m not expecting it to be a cake walk by any means knowing I’ll be going up against juniors and seniors who already know what (college ball) is like,” acknowledged Holden. “I think I’ll be able to make a really big impact as a shooter that can stretch the floor out to 25 feet.”

Holden also likes the fit within the system coach Rinta runs, noting the Wildcats run sets that feature the pick and roll which is exactly what Holden is accustomed to.

“He fits great (in our system),” said coach Rinta. “I think just the mentality that he has, how competitive he is and his ability to shoot and pass, there’s not a system in college basketball he wouldn’t fit with all those (traits) on the table there.”

Holden’s high school basketball coach for the last four seasons is excited to see what the future holds for the RAL record-setter, noting CWU got itself a bargain in the former Jack.

“I am super proud of him,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “This is just the beginning of his career and what is to come. He was by far the best player in 2A this year and one of the top players in the whole state of Washington as well as one of the best scorers in the nation. Central got a steal in getting this kid and he is going to be a great fit for them.”

And Key doesn’t think Holden’s basketball career will end in Ellensburg.

“Mark my words, he will be a pro one day making money traveling the world playing basketball. I am super excited to see what he does next,” added Key. “He’s definitely going to keep that chip on his shoulder like he always has and keep grinding after not getting the 2A Player of the Year (award).”

But can Holden impact Central Washington immediately or will it take time?

The change from playing as a senior in a small 2A high school league to that of being a freshman at the Division II college level is nothing to scoff at. And still, his new head coach believes he will.

“I don’t care where you come from, whenever you come to another level with players that are older than you, there’s going to be an adjustment period to that elevated level of physicality,” Rinta acknowledged. “But he has the ability, he’s been blessed with some tools, and again, the mindset that he has will put him in a position that he can help us right away.”

Of course, Holden will be committed to proving he can. Any true competitor craves a challenge. And while Holden wasn’t granted the ultimate challenge of NCAA Division 1 that he desperately sought, he will be challenged again and that’s what excites him most.

He’s seen this challenge and conquered it before. It’s nothing new to him. As he prepares to commence a career in Ellensburg as the undersized freshman once again, he knows how that story goes.