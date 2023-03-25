Editor's Note: It was a season for the record books around The Daily News coverage area this season. All-time marks were in danger across county lines and Longview's two squads embarked on a generational trek through the state tournament. Here's who stood out about above the rest after the dust in the gymnasium finally settled.

Boys Basketball

MVP

Kobe Parlin (Sr.), Mark Morris

Cavin Holden (Sr.), R.A. Long

The amount of history we watched these two basketball players set is remarkable.

Both are the career points leaders at their respective high schools, though Parlin’s will likely only last a year as Braydon Olson is coming for it. Holden’s record is largely safe, as is his single-season 3-pointer record, which he originally set as a freshman only to break as a senior.

“He had probably one of the best seasons in 2A history,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Every single year he got better... I thought (Kobe) deserved it, too. I have a lot of respect for him and he’s a great kid, too.”

Both led their schools to deep State playoff runs. R.A. Long played to a fifth-place finish a year ago and another appearance in the Elite 8 to go with a District title this year. Mark Morris settled for a Sweet-16 berth in 2021-22 before making a run all the way to the state championship game this time around.

Both were obviously talented entering their high school careers. Holden was dominating summer league games as an eighth grader. Parlin, along with Deacon Dietz, were freshmen varsity starters, something quite rare at MM. But both grew over the years— physically as well as mentally.

Holden went from a struggling defender to a two-way player who averaged 31 points per game. Parlin had to guard players bigger than him and learned to play inside, averaging 24 points per game this season. Both took everything thrown at them and developed into, by the numbers, the best players to don their team's uniforms.

“I’ve been here for 31 years and I’m not certain that people in Longview really understand what has happened the last four years with those two leading the parade,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “The excitement, the intensity, the high level of competition, the success. If you could bottle it up and have it be this way always, but sometimes people get spoiled.

"Certainly Longview basketball has been on the map these last four years," the All-Area Coach of the Year continued. "It’s a great compliment to what hard work and dedication gets you for schools and players and coaches in Longview."

First Team

Braydon Olson (Jr.), Mark Morris

A first-team All-League selection and a second-team All-Tournament pick at the 2A final site, Olson is the heir to the all-time boys scoring record at Mark Morris. In his junior campaign Olson averaged 22.3 points per game on the way to the State title game.

Deacon Dietz (Sr.), Mark Morris

The best defender in the area and perhaps the best defender in the state, the senior battled an ankle injury most of the year but still averaged more than 10 points, then held 2A State Player of the Year Jaedyn Brown to three second-half points in Mark Morris’ semifinal win over Pullman.

Ethan Mitchell (Sr.), Kelso

A first-team All-League selection, Mitchell led the Hilanders in their charge to a share of the 3A Greater St. Helens League title. Mitchell averaged 13.1 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

Zach Swanson (Jr.), Toutle Lake

The Co-Player of the Year in the C2BL, Swanson scored 27 points a game and shot 85 percent from the free throw line to help the Ducks to a run in the district tournament. He is set to surpass 2,000 career points in the first game of his senior season.

Brodie Avalon (Sr.), Wahkiakum

A four-year varsity player and first-team all-league selection as a senior, Avalon was the anchor for a Mules squad that defied expectations and made a run all the way to Spokane. He averaged 15.5 points, eight rebounds and nearly two assists per game, while also tying the all-time school mark for points in a game.

Second Team

Zach Carlson (Jr.), Wahkiakum

The senior second-team All-League performer was the emotional leader and ball-handler in Todd Souvenir’s final season. Carlson had a flare for the dramatic, averaging 16.4 points and five rebounds per game on the way to the state tournament.

Payton Stewart (Jr.), Kelso

The first-team All-League forward held down the bock for Kelso. He averaged 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hilanders as they captured a share of the 3A GSHL title.

Beckett Turner (Sr.), Ilwaco

A junior, Tuner earned Co-MVP honors in the Pacific 2B League after averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Fishermen.

Justin Philpot (Sr.), Woodland

A first-team All-League performer, Philpot averaged 15.5 points per game and helped lead the Beavers to a third-place league finish with a win in the district tournament.

Beau Swett (Sr.), Woodland

The senior was the No. 1 option for the Beavers, earning first-team All-League honors while averaging 15.3 points per game.

Trystin Marin (Sr.), Castle Rock

A first-team All-League pick in the 1A Trico League, Marin was the primary playmaker for the Rockets, averaging close to 15 points per game on the way to a playoff appearance

Coach of the Year

Bill Bakamus, Mark Morris

Bakamus has done just about everything there is to do in high school basketball. He’s top five in Washington state history in wins with 674. He’s already in the Hall of Fame. He’s been Coach of the Year more times than you can count.

But his view of success is different. He doesn’t see his accolades anymore. He sees the All-State banners at Ted M. Natt Court. He sees how his players grow into men, how the relationships made in the program stretch toward eternity.

“Like any individual award, it’s all pretty much based on the success you have in a season,” Bakamus said. “And i don’t make any baskets. I don’t play defense. I just give total credit to our kids and the success they had this year. And to my staff. I’m the head coach in title, but between Steve Kloke, Ken Kelly and Hayden Tilton, it’s one of the those honors that should be shard equally.”

When Bakamus took over the program three decades ago, there were expectations, standards, titles to uphold. Bakamus has done that. Mark Morris boys basketball are still four words that carry weight in prep basketball circles.

It’s even overcome that one bad season, four years ago when the Monarchs were eliminated after a loss in the pigtail round of the district tournament. It missed out on a chance the next season to take out its frustrations when the season was cut short due to the pandemic. And the two freshmen who were on that fateful team four years ago — Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz — got to play for State title alongside fellow four-year program guys Jace Wygant and Branden Thornton.

“We don’t hang our heads on our last loss,” Bakamus said. “It was a group that was very galvanized, great friendships, super coachable. It’s just me pushing the right buttons to get them to where we want to go.”