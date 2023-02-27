The Regional round of the Washington state high school boys basketball tournament is a confusing one. First of all, the games aren’t regional by any stretch of the imagination. Just ask R.A. Long who just finished unpacking their napsacks from a trek to and from Spokane.

And the games aren’t loser-out if you’re a top-eight seed like both the Monarchs and the Lumberjacks. But they are loser-out if you’re a bottom-eight seed, so we won’t get into that too much.

But what the much maligned Regional round, or the Sweet 16 if you prefer, does absolutely do is set a team’s course for the final week of the season. Last weekend Longview’s two schools followed vastly different paths to divergent outcomes, and yet if they both play their cards right from here on out the arch rivals could meet up on Saturday for a fourth and final battle this season. If it were to happen, Round IV would be at the Yakima SunDome for a state championship.

Between here and there, though, are many skirmishes to endure and flags to carry.

Mark Morris set itself up pretty on Saturday evening with a 84-72 victory over No. 5 ranked Sehome. Now the No. 4 seed Monarchs will have to wait to find out who they play in the quarterfinals, and they're confident they’ll be bringing home hardware whenever they return

As for who they’ll play, Mark Morris will have to wait to see who wins on Wednesday when No. 11 Tumwater plays No. 3 Renton at 9 a.m. in Yakima. What the Monarchs know for sure is the jump for their game will happen at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, and they’ll be ready to pounce when it does.

Anyone out there foolish enough to believe Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus might be getting a little long in the tooth, and perhaps inclined to take it easy on the boys down the stretch, also wouldn’t know a quote of the day from a hall chant if it bit them in them in the jockstrap.

The Monarchs’ hall of fame coach was incredulous at the mere suggestion of taking his foot off the gas after the Regional round win.

“God no. We made so many stupid mistakes today,.” Bakamus muttered. “Maybe we’ll put some music on and play some bump.”

It was an answer that failed to catch any of the experienced Monarchs off guard, even as it was cloaked in sarcasm.

Point guard Malakai Gray, who was awarded the Sportsmanship Award by the WIAA after the win over Sehome, has gotten to know his coach too well over the years to believe boot camp is going to turn into fun and games at this late juncture.

“Bill is never going to take it easy,” Gray said. “We’re always working hard every day, 100% everyday, but that’s what we signed up for and it’s paying off.”

After months, if not years, of reading the bulletin board, these Monarchs know that life is like a bicycle; if you stop pedaling, you’ll fall off.

For Kobe Parlin, who will almost certainly be the all-time scoring leader at Mark Morris by the end of the tournament, he’s eager for the final push on the path to trophy town.

“Practice is still going to be hard. It was a lot harder than it was during the season last week and I guarantee you it’s going to be harder this week, getting ready for State,” Parlin said. “Now it’s all the big games at The Dome and if we keep it going then that will lead us to the (champion)ship.”

If the Monarchs win on Thursday they’d advance to play the winner of No. 1 Pullman and whichever team emerges from Wednesday’s contest between Anacortes (2) and Enumclaw (10). That semifinal game would take place at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. If the Monarchs lose their quarterfinal they’d play in a loser-out game on Friday at 9 a.m.

Of course, Bakamus wasn’t interested in talking specifics or playing what-ifs. Drawing upon years of experience taking teams to assorted domes, arenas, team dinners and photos, he knows the lights of the state tournament can do funny things to players, and no team at the SunDome is to be taken lightly.

“You’re in with the hot-diggity-dogs. You’re in the quarters. You’re playing for a trophy, so it’s certainly not for the meek and mild at this point,” Bakamus noted. “Nobody is playing checkers. Everybody has got their chess board out.”

As for the Lumberjacks, a crashing defeat at the hands of Pullman on Saturday afternoon put the red and black attack in loser-out territory right off the bat once they get to Yakima. R.A. Long will begin its quest for a trophy on Wednesday at 2 p.m., against No. 9 West Valley (Spokane).

Last week R.A. Long held a big lead over the Greyhounds and watched it turn into a 67-55 defeat. That defeat (at West Valley High School in Spokane, no less) left the Jacks with six hours and 400 miles to think about what went wrong and what they’ve got to do to fix it.

Not that it took them that long to figure it out, or get over it.

“We were up 17 in the first half on the No. 1 team in the state,” RAL point guard Jake Gabbard said. “We know we can beat anyone just by that.”

Even after a pitch perfect start the Lumberjacks found themselves unable to sustain that effort over the long haul. It’s a result that some fans might write off to travel fatigue or quality of opponent.

Not R.A. Long coach Jeray Key.

He doesn’t believe it’s any of that. He knows his team has to play smarter.

“We’re on the road, we’re all the way up (in Spokane) and we’ve got to play better,” Key said. “I talked to my guys about fouling. I mean Jaxon fouled out, he played six minutes. Cavin picked up three fouls in the first half and he didn’t play the final four minutes of the second quarter and they went on a 13-0 run with Cavin out.”

It was a point Gabbard touched on in his postgame comments, too. The Lumberjacks got a little wild with a big league, and then once they found themselves without their ace marksman for an extended period, they all got short arms.

That is to say, when Holden went out, the Jacks lost their juju, or whatever you want to call a 29-point swing in the wrong direction.

“Then it changed our whole demeanor because we couldn’t be ourselves, aggressive how we play, because we were in foul trouble. It kind of killed the game for us because of the fouls,” Key explained.

That’s a completely different feeling than the Lumberjacks had a little over a week ago after upsetting Mark Morris to take the District title and earn a No. 8 seed. Back then, the back-to-back District champions were untouchable. They’d put forth their best effort at the biggest moment and only needed to figure out how to capture lightning in a bottle.

“We felt really good because we knew we were going to come back. It’s hard to beat us three times,” RAL shooting guard Lonnie Brown Jr. said after cutting down his piece of the net. “It helps us a lot. We’re feeling good going into State (as) we’ve won three straight.”

Now, though, the Lumberjacks have lost one and they can’t lose again or it’s all over. There’s no time for figuring out how to feel good. The Jacks just have to be good.

R.A. Long will have to win on Wednesday in order to advance to the quarterfinals where they’d face No. 7 Prosser at 2 p.m. on Thursday. A win in that game would set them up against either Lynden (6), Sehome (5) or North Kitsap (13) on Friday in a semifinal.

Like his old coach across Longview’s great lake, Key isn’t keen on dwelling on who his team has to play. Prior to taking on top-ranked Pullman in the opposite corner of the state the Lumberjacks’ coach said he liked how things stacked up win or lose, and he’s standing by his word just like he’s standing by his players.

“At the end of the day, it’s win or go home and I know our guys don’t want to go home,” Key said after the loss to the Greyhounds. “I mean you don’t want to be the team that plays us (next). We haven’t lost two games in a row all season. I’m expecting us to go out here and put our freaking best effort forward and go get our next one and then make our run at the State title.”