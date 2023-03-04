YAKIMA — Over the course of the three-month season, R.A. Long freshman Landon Irwin anxiously awaited his opportunity.

The 5-foot-11 freshman guard earned the junior varsity Player of the Year award from head coach Jeray Key who was well aware he had something special in the freshman. Yet, sitting behind seniors Cavin Holden and Jake Gabbard, as well as more experienced guards Lonnie Brown Jr., Aeybel Milian and Payton Thill, it began to look like Irwin would never get his chance.

That all changed on Friday.

In the Lumberjacks’ loser-out contest against North Kitsap in the 2A state boys basketball tournament, Irwin finally was called upon in crunch time and the rookie delivered on the big stage.

Boy, did he ever.

Irwin entered the game midway through the third quarter after Milian picked up his fourth foul. With the Vikings' defense focused on doubling Holden, who had 28 of the team’s 34 points through three quarters, Irwin found himself with wide open looks on several occasions. Undaunted by the moment, Irwin never hesitated to pull the trigger.

“Landon ain’t been scared all year. He played a lot of basketball all summer. He was our JV MVP,” stated Key. “He’s just got a basketball savvy to him. You know, he just had a couple of older guys in front of him this year, but I knew how good he was.”

When his number was finally called Irwin made one shot after another, including a three-pointer and two field goals on back cuts to the hoop against the Vikings’ two-three zone.

Even more impressive was an aggressive take to the hoop which Irwin scored and drew the foul for an and-one opportunity. The take to the rim with 34 seconds left brought R.A. Long to within two points of the North Kitsap lead, 55-53 with a chance to cut the lead to one at the free-throw line.

The play brought the Jacks’ sideline out of their seats for their loudest cheers of the game.

Asked what that play showed him, Key smiled.

“Just guts, man. This kid isn’t scared, he’s nuts," the Lumberjacks coach said. "I even looked at him after the game and told him, ‘I apologize because I probably should have played you a little more on varsity all year. I hope you take something away from this and this puts that chip on your shoulder now that you got next.’"

It seems there will be no hard feeling going forward.

“He was all smiles and I know he’s going to put in the work because that’s all he does,” Key added.

Irwin finished the biggest game of his career 4-for-5 from the field for nine points to go with two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes. He said his hard work over the summer allowed him to be confident in those moments.

“You just have to be confident,” Irwin said. “All of those shots I took, I was confident.”

Though Friday’s season-ending loss to North Kitsap hurt, Irwin was able to look ahead to a bright future for both him and the R.A. Long program in the years to come. Irwin is ready to be a key cog in the machine that brings the Jacks back to the Yakima SunDome in the years to come.

“I can’t wait,” Irwin said. “Next year, we’re going to be right back here. We’ve just got to put in the work in the offseason.”