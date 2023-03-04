YAKIMA — Mark Morris senior Deacon Dietz was tasked with the unglamorous dirty work in the Monarchs’ semifinal 52-49 win over No. 1 Pullman, Friday.

By executing his task flawlessly, Dietz and his Monarchs’ teammates celebrated the program’s first appearance in the 2A state championship game since 2007 when Dietz was just a toddler hanging around college gymnasiums with his parents.

Dietz, the Monarchs’ athletic 6-foot senior wing who plays running back on the football team, drew the task of guarding Pullman’s 2A state Player of the Year in 6-foot-4 senior guard Jaedyn Brown.

He did so with aplomb, holding Brown to 10 points on the night. He helped force Brown into two big misses in the final minutes as the Greyhounds’ leader scored just three points in the second half.

Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus called Dietz a “rock in Brown’s shoe.”

A four-year starter at Mark Morris, Dietz was happy to have reached the final destination on the Monarchs’ GPS all season.

“Coming into this, winning a State title that was our goal and now we’re playing for it and it feels surreal,” Dietz said. “But we’ve put in a lot of work. Fifty-plus practices, that’s over 100 hours of work, the film sessions, all the early mornings, late nights, like we’ve been grinding (and) this is what we deserve.”

To top it off, Mark Morris (25-2) got to the final by beating undefeated and top-ranked Pullman which came into the game having rattled off 22 straight wins by double digits. No other team was able to do what the Monarchs did Friday. Hell, not one team was able to come within single digits against Pullman all season.

Nobody thought Mark Morris and its lineup of barely six-footers could hang with the tall, lanky Greyhounds who sport a real life giant and bring 6-foot-4 players off their bench, let alone beat them.

“I mean I wouldn’t say that’s the cherry on top, it’s the sprinkles or something because the cherry is coming next because we’re playing for that (Saturday),” Dietz said. “It’s not just that we made it to the State championship, it’s we’re going to go win the State championship. That’s really what we want at the end of the day.”

Dietz finished the game with six points, four assists and two rebounds, but it was his work on Brown that carried the day.

Asked what enabled Mark Morris not only to hang with a team that had such a formidable size advantage against his team, but also overcome a deficit to beat them, Dietz didn’t hesitate.

“It’s the toughness,” Dietz said. “We’re very tough. We’ve got a lot of tough guys, guys who have been through some adversity, paid our dues and now it’s time to get paid for it.”