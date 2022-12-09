High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Woodland wins Lewis River Cup over La Center

WOODLAND — Drew Burns scored 24 points as Woodland picked up its second win in as many nights in a 77-63 victory against their old rival from La Center, Thursday.

Burns opened the non-league game on fire from beyond the arc as he knocked down five triples to help Woodland run out to a 24-14 lead after the first eight minutes. The Beavers took a 42-29 lead into halftime as both Beau Swett and Justin Philpot found their range in the second quarter.

Woodland would pull away in the third quarter as Swett dropped 12 over the eight-minute span. Swett finished with 20 points and Philpot scored 17.

Boston Walker had a strong second half as he scored 15 of his team-high 22 points to lead La Center.

Woodland (3-0, 1-0 league) returns to league play Tuesday when it hosts Fort Vancouver.

Fishermen run away with it in Raymond

RAYMOND — Beckett Turner posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double to carry Ilwaco to a 55-39 win over Raymond in their Pacific 2B League contest, Thursday.

Junior guard Kyle Morris added 23 points for the Fishermen as Ilwaco earned its second consecutive win.

“We really used our press to get us going and get some easy looks in transition," Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. "Raymond played a lot of zone and we were able to move the ball around and look for good open looks. It was nice to see our three ball shooting show up again."

The Fishermen opened a 23-6 lead in the first quarter and increased their lead to 21 points at halftime at 38-17. Ilwaco did a good job getting Raymond seniors Morgan Anderson and Skyler Hutson in foul trouble. Anderson finished with 18 points to lead the Seagulls while Hutson chipped in 11 points. Both players fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Ilwaco senior Alex West had six points, six rebounds and eight assists.

"I will continue to brag about how great of a point guard Alex West is, the kid really knows how to distribute the ball and doesn't get upset if the ball doesn't get back to him," McMillan said. "He could be just as much of a potent scorer as anyone else we have, but he gets the ball moving around and makes sure that others receive touches, which is a huge reason why Beckett and Kyle were able to score as much as they did."

Ilwaco (2-1) hosts Forks on Tuesday.

MWP's Salguero, Hazen too much Toledo

RANDLE — The inside-outside combination game of Morton-White Pass seniors Hunter Hazen and Josh Salguero worked to perfection in a 83-50 Central 2B league victory over Toledo on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 center Salguero had a team-high (and career high) 28 points while Hazen chipped in 25 to lead the Timberwolves to their third win of the season in as many tries..

The Timberwolves opened the game with a 13-0 scoring run which ultimately became a 30-point halftime lead, 47-17. Toledo simply had no answer for Salguero in the post.

Former Toledo standout Jake Cournyer scored seven points for his new team after transferring to Morton in the offseason.

Rogan Stanley connected on four three-pointers to lead Toledo with 17 points.

Cooper Fallon, Conner Olmstead and Kaven Winters each had seven points for the Riverhawks in the loss. Fallon led Toledo with seven rebounds and Winters pulled down six boards.

Another issue for the Riverhawks was turnovers. The team finished with 31 turnovers in the game and had just three assists.

Toledo (0-2 league) will travel to play a non-league game against Mount Vernon Christian on Saturday.

Ony shuts down Chinooks

KALAMA — Onalaska held Kalama to 28 percent field-goal shooting in a 56-40 win in their Central 2B League contest, Thursday.

Rylan McGraw led Onalaska with 14 points and sophomores Nick Rushton and Blaze Underhill each had 12 points.

Gavin McBride scored 17 points to lead the Chinooks, who finished 14-for-50 from the field. Ethan Brightbill added eight points in the loss.

Kalama (0-2, 0-1 league) hosts Stevenson on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Comets compromise Firm Foundation

NASELLE — The Comets committed 20 turnovers, Thursday, but still managed to run away with a 67-44 win over Firm Foundation in 1B Columbia Valley League contest.

Naselle took a 24-8 lead after one quarter and settled for a 45-23 advantage at halftime. Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a double-double that included 25 points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

The Comets actually lost the third quarter by a score of 15-6, but bounced back in the fourth to add eight points to their lead before the final horn.

Jacob Pakenen added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Naselle. Jack Strange scored 13 points and handed out seven assists, while Jacob Lindstrom scored eight points with six assists.

Naselle (2-1, 2-0) will host Mossyrock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Vikings smash Three Rivers

MOSSYROCK — Mossyrock showed no mercy in a dominant 85-23 win over Three Rivers Christian in 1B Columbia Valley League play, Thursday.

Zackary Munoz finished with a game-high 28 points on 13 of 14 shooting from the field. He scored 13 points in Mossyrock’s 31-point first quarter.

“We were able to execute on the defensive end of the floor from the tip and did not allow Three Rivers to get into a rhythm,” Mossyrock coach Kelly Ross told The Chronicle.

Keegan Kolb added 20 points while pulling down nine rebounds to lead the Vikings’ effort on the glass. Shaun Fry scored 10 points off the bench for Mossyrock (3-0, 2-0 league).

Josiah Montanez led the Eagles with 11 points. Three Rivers Christian was outscored 31-4 in the first quarter in a game where it was simply overmatched.

Three Rivers Christian (0-2) returns to the court on Monday when it hosts Mary M. Knight at 7 p.m.