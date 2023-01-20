High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Woodland takes over Fort Vancouver by committee

VANCOUVER — A dominant first quarter led by the eight points from senior Dane Huddleston set Woodland on the way to a 78-28 thrashing of Fort Vancouver, Thursday in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Huddleston ended the game with 11 points while Justin Philpot led the Beavers with 14. Drew Burns had 13 and the tandem of Beau Swett and Sam Jeschke chipped in 12 points apiece.

Woodland cruised to a 49-14 lead at halftime.

Gus Heidgerken and Jeschke led the Beavers’ offense in the second half. Heidgerken finished in double figures as well, adding 11 points to the Woodland total.

Woodland (10-5, 7-3 league) hosts league leaders Mark Morris on Monday at 7:30 p.m. where a win could keep it in the league title race.

Naselle lets No. 7 Vikings off the hook

MOSSYROCK — The Comets had the No. 7 ranked Vikings of Mossyrock on the ropes Thursday but could not land a knockout punch in a 63-53 league loss on the road.

Naselle led by as many as 11 points in the game and took a 27-23 lead into the intermission. Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 20 points and Jacob Lindstrom added 11.

However, Naselle made just five of 20 attempts from beyond the arc to bring their shooting percentage down while the hometown Vikings made nearly 42% of their shots from the field.

“We just had a poor start to the third and Jacob Pakenen played a total of five minutes because of foul trouble,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “There’s a big difference when he’s out.”

Jack Strange added 10 points to the Naselle tally but Pakenen, the Comets' trusty center, was held scoreless.

Keegan Kolb scored a game-high 30 points to lead Mossyrock and Zackary Munoz added 18 for the hosts as they outpaced Naselle by seven points in both the third and fourth quarters.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and shared the ball really well in the second half to find shooters in rhythm,”

Vikings assistant coach Kelly Ross told The Chronicle. “We were able to get into our offense and work the ball around to find the open guys.”

Naselle (6-9, 6-3) will host Columbia Adventist, who sits one game ahead of the Comets for third place in the 1B Columbia Valley League, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost a home game to Columbia Adventist Academy by a score of 72-26 on Thursday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Eagles are set to host the Washington School for the Deaf at 7 p.m. next Thursday.