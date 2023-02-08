WOODLAND — Beau Swett and Woodland held off Ridgefield’s late charge to secure a 59-53 win in its final regular season game on senior night, Tuesday.

The two teams met with third place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League on the line. The outcome would give the winner a more favorable draw in the upcoming 2A District IV Tournament set to get under way on Saturday.

Jalen Dunn and Carter Thompson delivered key three-pointers for the Spudders as Ridgefield made a fourth-quarter run at Woodland. The run ended up falling short, unable to overcome the visitors' poor second quarter when they was held to six points.

Swett scored 11 of his 14 points in the final quarter to help the Beavers stay in front.

Woodland’s Drew Burns scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half as the Beavers claimed a 33-23 lead at the break. Dane Huddleston was also sharp in the first half, finishing with 16 points to aid the Beavers’ offense.

Cale Chester finished with 15 points to lead the Spudders in the loss.

Woodland (13-7 overall) will play Black Hills at Black Hills High School on Saturday at 6 p.m. The loss dropped Ridgefield to the four seed where it matches up with Tumwater on the road Saturday.

Mavericks cook Columbian’s goose

RAINIER — A poor start proved too much to overcome for the Columbians in a 79-56 loss to Riverdale, Tuesday, in 3A Coastal Range boys basketball action.

Rainier fell behind by ten points in the first quarter and trailed 38-26 at the intermission. Josh Ellis led the Columbains with 15 points and Colby Biddix added 13.

While the Columbians offense got going for the final three quarters they failed to get the defensive stops required to pull off the comeback.

“I liked our energy that we played with tonight,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We had lapses of ball-watching and giving up too many backdoor layups or corner threes.”

Andrew Lamb led the Mavericks with 12 points, while Calvin Jarvis and Rocky Rockney scored 10 points each.

Duante McGill knocked down a trio of three-pointers on his way to 10 points for Rainier

“Offensively, we did a much better job taking care of basketball, being stronger while finishing at the basket, and playing inside/out,” Baughman said.

Rainier (2-21, 0-11) will wrap its regular season schedule at Neah-Kah-Nie on Thursday.

Tip-In

Clatskanie (5-16, 2-11) dropped its third consecutive game, Tuesday in a 73-53 defeat at home at the hands of Vernonia. The league loss was the ninth defeat in the Tigers last 10 games. The Daily News did not receive a game report for Clatskanie.

The Tigers will play their regular season finale on Thursday at Knappa at 7:30 p.m.