High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Winters, Stanley lead Toledo past Mt. Vernon Christian

MOUNT VERNON — Rogan Stanley and Kaven Winters diced up Mount Vernon Christian in a decisive third quarter to carry Toledo to a 60-48 non-league victory, Saturday.

Stanley and Winters combined for 20 of the Riverhawks’ 25 third-quarter points to provide the team with a comfortable 45-31 lead and help Toledo rebound after a resounding loss to Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

Toledo entered the third quarter with a precarious 20-17 lead, but that was quickly buttressed by Stanley who hit three three-pointers while Winters added another.

Winters finished with a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds while Stanley had 17 and nine rebounds. Conner Olmstead added 12 points to the Riverhawks cause.

Billy DeJong of the Hurricanes scored 18 points and had three three-pointers to lead his team. Ben Rozema chipped in 14 points. Mount Vernon Christian forced 22 turnovers from Toledo.

Toledo (3-4, 0-2 league) returns to league play at Winlock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Swanson nets 41, Ducks run out of time against La Center

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks mounted a furious comeback Saturday night against La Center, scoring 32 points in the fourth quarter alone, but it was not enough as the 1A Wildcats escaped with a 84-78 victory in a cross-classification matchup.

Zach Swanson once again led Toutle Lake’s offense, this time scoring a season-high 41 points in a valiant losing effort.

But all that offense could not overcome a couple of rough starts coming out of the locker room.

“The first quarter and third quarter were not good,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We keep having bad stretches. Especially on the defensive end.”

The Ducks were outscored 22-10 in the first quarter and 29-15 in the third. That left the hosts trailing 64-46 heading into the final eight minutes.

That’s when the Ducks tried something different and turned to a harassing press to try to change their fortune.

“We had to try something so we just tried to change tempo and got going a little bit offensively and got them to turn it over a little bit,” coach Swanson said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get enough stops on the back end though.”

La Center was led by Austin Nixon’s 24 points, and four other Wildcats broke double digits. Boston Walker was first among those secondary threats with 16 points.

Secondary scoring options have been on Toutle Lake’s wish list this season and Saturday may have marked a turning point in that regard. Connor Cox had his best game of the season with 16 points and Jacob Nicholson dropped in 13 points for the Ducks.

“I thought Connor really played well at both ends of the floor,” coach Swanson said.

The loss leaves Toutle Lake sitting with a record of just 2-3, and winless in league play, one quarter of the way through the season. That doesn’t sit quite right with a team coming off State run last season. But the boys from East Cowlitz County haven’t lost the faith yet.

“We just have to right the ship and get her going in the right direction,” coach Swanson said. “Obviously we’ve played some pretty tough non-league games and hopefully it pays dividends down the road.”

Toutle Lake will return to league play with a road game at Adna on Tuesday.

Gross leads Napavine past Winlock

NAPAVINE — James Gross had it all working in Napavine’s crushing 83-31 victory over Winlock on Saturday.

Gross connected on seven three-pointers and threw down a two-handed slam in transition as he went off for a game-high 41 points to lead the Tigers to the Central 2B League win in front of his home crowd.

“Napavine played a complete game,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “We didn’t handle the pressure well and committed 24 turnovers. My hat’s off to James Gross. That is one of the best offensive performances I’ve seen in awhile.”

Gross and Napavine ran out to a 21-5 lead after eight minutes and then followed with a 34-point second quarter, increasing their advantage to 55-16 at the break.

Chase Scofield scored 11 points to lead Winlock. Payton Sickles contributed eight points and Freddy Patching had five in the loss.

Winlock (2-2, 0-2 league) hosts Toledo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.