ROCHESTER — Ilwaco turned away from the rocks Friday night, earning a 58-43 win over Ocosta in a loser-out round of the District IV boys basketball tournament. And the man who delivered the Fishermen from a season-ending fate? The appropriately surnamed Beckett Turner.

Turner put up a double-double with some extra sauce against the Wildcats, posting 21 points with 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals. With 15 points in the first half alone it was Turner that set the course as Ilwaco charted out a 29-16 lead before the cheerleaders came out to entertain the fans at intermission.

Oh, and as the Fishermen salted the game away at the free throw line in the fourth quarter the junior sank a pair of freebies in order to cross the 1,000 career point threshold

“It was nice that the game was in hand at that point so I could call a timeout and let him know so he could enjoy that moment with his teammates and the fans,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “He wasn't aware he was that close.”

That promising start was precisely what the Fisherman's friend ordered coming off a bitter loss to Wahkiakum in the quarterfinals. That is to say, it pleased McMillan very much.

“We struggled quite a bit against Ocosta the last time we played them,” McMillan noted. “They can be just as dangerous as anyone else in the District when they are making shots from the perimeter as it really fuels their defensive aggressiveness, so we knew we couldn't slack off.”

Sam Needham added 14 points for Ilwaco with four rebounds and two assists. He scored eight of those points in the fourth quarter and his performance proved instrumental as the Fishermen looked to clean the glass and otherwise limit good looks from anywhere near the basket.

Ocosta tried to rally in the fourth quarter but Ilwaco’s 18 point lead was more than enough to hold up. Xander Prigmore led the Wildcats with 14 points.

Kyle Morris scored nine points with four steals and three rebounds in the win, but it was the rugged brand of team defense the Fishermen put on display that left their coach most impressed.

“In the second half, we turned up the pressure a bit and started to press to make sure Ocosta didn't get going,” McMillan said. “We were able to force some turnovers which we converted to fast break points.

Alex West contributed to the Ilwaco victory with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while Dylan Pelas stepped up with a workingman’s four points, four rebounds and four assists.

“Dylan Pelas is a freshman, but was a huge force for us on defense and then getting out on the break and converting or making the extra pass to another teammate to get a layup,” McMillan said.

Ilwaco (15-7) will play Napavine in another loser-out playoff game at Castle Rock on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“Looking forward to the challenge and see if we can keep on surviving,” McMillan said.

Marin nets 33 for Castle Rock in District loss to Cruisers

EATONVILLE — Despite 33 points from Trystin Marin Friday, Castle Rock lost its opening round playoff game to Eatonville 64-53 in the 1A District IV tournament.

The two teams played a close first quarter before Eatonville pulled away in the second frame to take a 37-26 lead into halftime. Griffin Clevenger and Shay Brannon led the Cruisers in the second quarter as they knocked down an array of shots from the perimeter.

Castle Rock, meanwhile, struggled against the Cruisers defense after the first quarter. The Rockets managed to shoot just 26 percent from the field in the loss. Marin led the way for the Rockets’ offense, yet shot just 11-for-34 from the field. Lane Partridge and James Montgomery each added nine points for Castle Rock.

Eatonville (13-7 overall) played just well enough in the second half to hold onto its lead. Brannon finished with 24 points to lead the Cruisers while Kyle Cox dropped in 16 and Clevenger tallied 12.

Castle Rock (8-11 overall) will meet 1A Trico League foe Seton Catholic in a loser-out contest on Tuesday at Seton Catholic with a tip time scheduled for 6 p.m.