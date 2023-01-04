High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Truesdell leads Kalama over Rainier for first win

KALAMA – Jaxxon Truesdell finished with 15 points to lead Kalama to its first win of the season in a 49-46 win over Rainier in the non-league, cross-border matchup, Tuesday.

Truesdell scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Chinooks took control of the game and held off the Columbians after holding a precarious 35-34 lead entering the final frame.

Kalama head coach Wes Armstrong previously called the shots at Rainier for three years beginning in 2005-06.

"I'm liking our growth on the defensive end," Armstrong noted. "Guys are starting to get it and understanding their roles."

Colby Biddix posted a double-double to lead the Columbians with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kalama managed to maintain leads at the end of the second and third quarters despite shooting just 32 percent from the field including a mark of 5-for-24 from distance. On a related note, the Chinooks made only 6-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Gavin McBride played a key role in the win for the 'Nooks. He shot 3-for-7 from three-point range and Jevan Lucente aided Truesdell with a big fourth quarter by scoring nine points down the stretch.

"Rainier was really physical and I liked our fight," Armstrong added. "Also, very proud of how Drew Schlangen and Abel Koski battled. They both had seven baords and worked their tails off."

Daunte McGill had a strong second quarter to keep Rainier within one point at the half, 23-22. McGill finished with seven points and senior Josh Ellis added eight to the Columbians output.

“We just couldn’t take care of the basketball tonight,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Too many turnovers in the first half and at critical moments. Our defense and defensive rebounding were solid and kept us in the game. We just could never capitalize on our steals or when we were able to transition.”

Rainier will open league play on Friday when it heads to Warrenton for a 6 p.m. tilt.

Kalama (1-6, 0-3 league) will look to keep the momentum rolling at home against Toutle Lake Thursday at 7 p.m.

Turner's double-double helps Ilwaco fend off Ocosta

ILWACO – The Fishermen returned to their home floor following a marquee win over previously undefeated Morton-White Pass last week and kept the good times rolling with a 65-51 league win over Ocosta, Tuesday.

Beckett Turner finished with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ilwaco with a double-double. Senior guard Alex West had 14 points to go with seven assists and Sam Needham added 12 points on 5-for-7 field-goal shooting.

“It was a little sloppy, but we were able to pull out the win at home against Ocosta tonight,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Ocosta brought a ton of pressure with its 2-2-1 press and physical defense in the half court to get us out of rhythm. We did a good job of handling that pressure in the first quarter, but hit a lull in the second quarter where we turned it over or settled for a quick shot.”

Still, Ilwaco led 30-25 at halftime and increased its lead to nine points entering the fourth quarter, 48-39 by virtue of its full-court pressure defense. Freshman Dylan Pelas was a key component of the Fishermen pressure in the second half.

“(Pelas) did a great job of pressuring Ocosta’s ball handlers and got out on the break when a turnover was forced,” McMillan said.

Xander Prigmore led Ocosta with 14 points in the loss.

Ilwaco (6-4, 4-0 league) will look to remain undefeated in league play when it travels to Puyallup to take on Chief Leschi on Thursday.

Comets whipsawed by Willapa Valley

NASELLE — Kolten Lindstrom’s 21 points were not enough for the Comets in a 67-43 loss to Willapa Valley, Tuesday, in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

The Vikings had three players reach double figures with Wil Clements and Derek Fluke scoring 14 points each. Willapa Valley jumped Naselle out of the gate, notching a 20-10 advantage in the first quarter and taking a 14 point lead into the intermission.

Garrett Keeton added 11 points for Willapa Valley and Riley Pearson posted eight for the victors.

Meanwhile, the Comets were out of sync after the holiday break. Naselle scored just 16 point combined between the second and third quarters and had just two players in double figures.

Jack Strange posted 10 points for Naselle and Jacob Pakenen added six.

Naselle (2-7, 2-3) will host Pe Ell on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost a road game to the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday by a score of 62-51. The Eagles will host Firm Foundation on Thursday at 7 p.m.