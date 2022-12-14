High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake fades down the stretch at Adna

ADNA — Seth Meister and Braeden Salme each scored 22 points to lead Adna to a 71-50 Central 2B League win over Toutle Lake, Tuesday.

The Pirates overcame an early deficit to claim a 34-31 halftime lead with Meister and Eli Smith leading the offensive attack. Toutle Lake faltered in the second half, losing ground to Adna as the Pirates defense settled in, created some turnovers and held Toutle Lake leading scorer Zach Swanson at bay.

“It was a back and forth first half and we actually had a little lead in the third quarter and then we just quit defending,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “They got going offensively and we just couldn’t get any stops.”

The Pirates went on a 20-12 run over the third quarter as it pulled away from the Ducks.

Swanson led the Ducks with 22 points in the loss and Connor Cox added 21.

“(Cox) had a nice night shooting the ball offensively,” coach Swanson said. “Now we just need to find a few other guys to chip in.”

Toutle Lake (1-4, 0-2 league) will look to get its first league win of the season when it hosts Onalaska on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Turner’s double-double puts Fishermen over Forks

ILWACO — Junior Beckett Turner posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to carry Ilwaco to a 67-45 Pacific 2B League win over Forks, Tuesday.

Turner finished the game 7-for-14 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Alex West scored 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, dished out seven assists and had three steals to propel the Fishermen to their fourth straight win..

“It was a good win for us tonight,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Having Sam Needham in the lineup really frees up guys for shots as the opponent has to respect him in the post. Forks played an aggressive two-three zone almost all game and really did a good job flying around in it.”

West and Kyle Morris helped key a 24-point third quarter for Ilwaco as it built upon a 34-17 halftime advantage.

“We were forcing things at the beginning of the game, settling for one pass and a shot way too much, but we settled in during the second and third quarter and found guys for open looks,” McMillan noted.

Morris finished with 14 points and two assists while shooting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. The Fishermen also worked the ball inside with Turner and 6-foot-3 junior Sam Needham who had seven points. It enabled the team to get to the foul line where it shot 20-for-21 as a team.

“One thing I am really proud of this team for is their basketball I.Q. continues to increase,” McMillan said. “We exploit mismatches better each game, earn buckets from the free-throw line by making aggressive moves to the basket.”

Ilwaco (4-1) hosts Willapa Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.

Maertens powers Tigers over Portland Adventist

CLATSKANIE — Jordan Maertens posted a 21 point, 16 rebound double-double Tuesday to help put the Tigers of Portland Adventist by a score of 56-47 in a non-league boys basketball tilt.

Clatskanie fell behind 15-12 in the first quarter but quickly turned the tables in order to take a 31-27 lead into the intermission.

In the second half the Tigers continued to add on before locking down on defense and waiting out the clock to secure the win in the fourth quarter.

Miles Carter scored 13 points for Clatskanie and Ayden Boursaw posted 11 points with five rebounds. Nelson Warren contributed six points with five assists while Koulun Reed snatched eight rebounds and dished four assists.

Clatskanie (3-1) will hit the road to play at Amity on Thursday.

Comets upended by Mossyrock

NASELLE — If the Comets have hope of competing for a league title this season they’re going to need to find a different gear the next time they take on Mossyrock. Tuesday night the Vikings outclassed Naselle in every category on the way to a 73-47 win in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

“Mossyrock outrebounded us horribly. Out-hustled us for 32 minutes,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “They wanted it more for sure.”

While the Comets managed to hang around for a quarter, trailing just 15-14 after eight minutes, the rest of the night was a Viking party way out where the fresh water begins to turn salty. Mossyrock took a 33-24 lead into the locker room at halftime and then blitzed the Comets for 24 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Easton Kolb led Mossyrock with 18 points. Zach Munoz scored 14 for the visitors and Keegan Kolb added 12.

“Mossyrock had three really good players returning from last year in the Kolb brothers and junior Zack Munoz but they added four really nice transfers and new coach Tom Kelly and they’ve got a really nice looking team,” Olsen said.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 12 points, five steals and three assists. Jack Strange added seven points with four steals, and Jacob Pakenen put up 10 points in the post to go with two steals and a block.

The poor performance left Olsen with only one promise going forward.

“We will get better,” he said.

Naselle (2-2, 2-1) will play at Columbia Adventist on Thursday.

TIP-INS

- Three Rivers Christian lost on the road to Columbia Adventist by a score of 76-23.

- Rainier lost a home game to Oregon Episcopal 80-43.