High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo wins reunion game at Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Grady Fallon coaching tree may have spread its roots to the gritty lands of Apple Fest but the Toledo boys basketball coach wasn’t ready to watch the newest tree in the Central 2B orchard blossom just yet. Playing against former Toledo standout Brent Wood, who now coaches Onalaska, Fallon’s Riverhawks taught their old pal a lesson on Thursday night with a 49-20 victory on the road.

Wood is not alone in his efforts with the Loggers as fellow Toledo alum Reece Wallace is his right-hand man as an assistant coach on the bench. But for one night all of those points scored and trips to the state tournament in red and black didn’t matter to the Cheese Town hoopers as it was all business in a cutthroat C2BL contest.

“I told Brent before the game any night but tonight I love you,” coach Fallon told The Chronicle. “They know the offense and know all the plays and positions so they can be floor generals, between the two of them they know every inch of everything. We had a couple things we ran differently, but it was fun. We had to prepare.”

That preparation paid off for the Riverhawks right away when they posted twin 17 point quarters in the first half to take a 34-13 lead into the intermission. Conner Olmstead and Rogan Stanley each scored 11 points in the game to lead Toledo in victory. Stanley added a team-high 12 rebounds to his tally.

The Riverhawks were dogs on defense, too, holding the Loggers under 10 points in each quarter including just two points in the third. Ben Russon led Onalaska with seven points.

Cooper Fallon joined in on the glass cleaning effort with nine rebounds, six of which were offensive, to go with eight points. Kaven Winters added nine points with six rebounds while Trevin Gale posted five points with six rebounds.

Toledo (8-6, 3-4) will play at Wahkiakum on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cox leads Ducks over Winlock

TOUTLE — Connor Cox finished with 31 points and Zach Swanson added 23 for Toutle Lake as it defeated Winlock decisively, 80-40, in a C2BL clash.

The victory was the fifth in a row for the Ducks and third straight in league play.

The Ducks held a 31-24 lead at the break and then began to stimulate their offense in the third quarter by way of the transition game. Toutle nearly matched its entire first-half output in the third quarter by turning its defense into offense.

Cox found open spaces in the Winlock zone and was able to knock down multiple shots. Toutle Lake managed to score 29 points in the third quarter as it opened up a 30-point lead, 60-30.

“We weren’t very sharp the first half, they were,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “They shot the ball well in the first half. I wasn’t really happy with our defensive execution. We changed a couple things up in the second half and that helped.”

Payton Sickles led Winlock with 14 points, but no other Cardinals made it into double figures.

“We just can’t turn the ball over that many times and expect to stay in the game,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “In the first half we did a good job defensively of keeping track of Cox and Swanson. But when they got going in the second half it got tough.”

The Ducks defense limited Winlock to a mere six points in the third frame. Defense has been the primary focus for Toutle Lake the last few weeks and coach Swanson saw some positive signs in the second half which suggest his team is progressing on that side of the ball.

“I thought the second half we were definitely sharper on the defensive end,” Swanson said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction. We’ve cleaned up some things on both ends of the floor.”

Toutle Lake (8-6, 4-3 league) sits in the middle of the pack in the 10-team Central 2B League. The Ducks seek their fourth consecutive league win Saturday when it hosts No. 7 Napavine, a team that is a perfect 5-0 in league play.

Winlock (4-7, 0-7), meanwhile, is still searching for its first league win of the season and will head to No. 3 Morton-White Pass for a chance to pick that win up on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mules can't keep up with No. 7 Napavine

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum found a way to hang with Napavine for three quarters, Thursday, before the Tigers pulled away late for a 80-65 victory in C2BL action between top-10 ranked teams.

Napavine, ranked No. 7 in the latest AP polls, jumped out to a 22-16 lead over Wahkiakum (No. 9) in the first quarter but the Mules flipped the script in the second quarter to earn a 34-33 advantage before halftime.

Zakk Carlson led Wahkiakum with 19 points and Brodie Avalon added 18. Carlson knocked down four of five shots from the land of two points but connected on just three of 10 looks from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Avalon sank three of his five attempts from long range.

Trailing by five points entering the fourth quarter the Mules put up twenty in the fourth quarter. That effort would have looked good on its own if the Tigers hadn’t gone off for 30 points of their own in the final eight minutes.

Karsen Denault led the Tigers with a game-high 24 points. James Grose and Jarin Prather each added 21 points for Napavine.

Dominic Curl chipped in 11 points for the Mules in the loss.

The two teams will likely face off again at districts, but that rematch will have to wait for the home stretch for the C2BL schedule to wrap up. Wahkiakum (10-3, 5-2) will host Toledo on Saturday at 7 p.m.

No. 7 Adna dominates ‘Nooks

KALAMA — Lane Johnson finished with 21 points and Adna returned to the winning column on the heels of two close losses to the powers of the Central 2B League in Napavine and Morton-White Pass.

Adna looked dominant in a 63-30 win against Kalama, Thursday.

The Pirates started strong with a 22-11 lead after the first quarter. Johnson led the way with 12 points over the first eight minutes.

Adna held a 37-18 lead at halftime and then limited the Chinooks to 12 points in the second half as it cruised to the league win on the road.

Senior guard Kaden Stariha paced the Kalama offense with 12 points while Gavin McBride had a strong all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and four steals in Kalama’s third straight defeat. Drew Schlangen led Kalama with eight rebounds and Abel Koski had five rebounds and four steals.

“I am extremely proud of our overall effort tonight,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “My guys worked their butts off against a very good Adna team. Defensively, I felt we made them have to earn it and they made some tough shots. Offensively, we ran our stuff but just couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”

One positive area for Armstrong’s squad was holding onto the ball. The team limited their turnovers to just 13 against Adna.

The Chinooks continue to search for their first league win of the season. They share the bottom of the league table with Winlock heading into the final three weeks of the season.

Kalama (1-8, 0-6 league) hosts Rainier (WA) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Comets command Terriers to sit, stay

NASELLE — A 27 point third quarter provided all the separation a Comet could ask for, Thursday, in a 72-32 victory over the Washington School for the Deaf in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

Kolten Lindstrom scored a game-high 19 points to lead Naselle and added six steals with four assists for good measure. Not to be outdone, Jacob Pakenen posted a double-double for the Comets with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Pak has been improving daily,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

Naselle held a 46-18 edge at the half and held WSD under eight points in three of four quarters.

Jack Strange added 18 points for the Comets with nine steals and Jacob Lindstrom handed out five helpers with four steals to go with four points.

Elmer Toftemark posted just two points in the big win but continued to catch his coach’s eye in the best of ways.

“Elmer Toftemark has brought a lot of energy off the bench, not only tonight but every night. (He) does all the little things,” Olsen said.

Naselle (5-7, 5-3) will play at Ilwaco on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tigers knocked off by Knappa

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers put themselves in a deep hole right out of the gate, Thursday, and could never quite dig all the way out in a 66-64 loss to Knappa in 2A Northwest League action.

The game served as a reconfigured Highway 30 Hootenanny after Clatskanie dropped down to the 2A ranks and left their old foes from Rainier without a true league rival. In Round 1 it was the Loggers who brought home bragging rights to the other side of the county line.

“Knappa is always a competitive team. My hats off to them in buying into their system,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said.

The Tigers trailed by nine after one quarter before beginning a comeback attempt, but even that doesn’t tell the full story.

“We were down by 16 in the first and we just kept chipping away. We never stop playing hard. Just came up short,” Combs said.

Clatskanie trailed 36-30 at the half but shaved four points off that deficit in the third quarter. Jordan Maertens led the Tigers with a double-double that included a game-high 25 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Koulun Reed added 13 points with nine rebounds in the loss and Ayden Boursaw posted six points with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“We just turned the ball over at critical times in the fourth that could have been the difference in the game,” Combs said. “The little stuff hurt us. Once we clean that up we will be okay.”

Tucker Kinder led the Loggers with 20 points and Raymond Ramirez added 19.

Clatskanie (4-8, 1-3) will play at Mannahouse Academy in Portland on Monday.

Banks foreclose on Columbians

RAINIER — The No. 8 ranked Banks Braves made a trip to Columbia County on Thursday and proceeded to prove to everyone in attendance just how exactly they wound up seeded so high with a dominant 78-23 victory over the Columbians in 3A Coastal Range League action.

“Banks is as good as advertised,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “They are athletic, play fast, move without the ball, anticipate well, and play unselfishly.”

Ben Mayo scored a game-high 23 points to lead Banks and the Braves jumped out to a 27-5 advantage after one quarter.

That output would have been enough to win even if the Braves only played defense the rest of the way, but Rainier was not so lucky. Ian Bodine added 16 points for the winners and the Braves ran their advantage out to 71-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Colby Biddix led the Columbians with six points and Charles Crocker added five.

“We will learn from our mistakes and continue to work on getting better,” Baughman added.

Rainier (2-13, 0-3) will play at Yamhill-Carlton on Monday.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost at Pe Ell by a score of 50-20 on Thursday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.