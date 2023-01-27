High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo clinches playoff spot in Battle of the Cowlitz rematch with Winlock

TOLEDO — The emotion of senior night lifted Toledo in a dominant first quarter en route to a comfortable 68-45 win over Winlock, Friday, in Round II of this season's Battle of the Cowlitz.

A pair of underclassmen led the way for the Riverhawks. Sophomore Rogan Stanley posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. His freshman teammate Cooper Fallon had a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds as Toledo followed its upset win over Adna last week with a relatively easy victory to clinch a finish that will be no worse than seventh place in the Central 2B League standings.

“We started out well. In the second quarter I think we were outscored as they knocked down some shots, but the guys just buckled down," Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “They did a good job on the boards, especially Rogan Stanley who led us with a double-double."

Toledo opened up a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter. Despite being outscored in the second quarter, the Riverhawks were able to carry a 33-23 lead into the intermission.

“For me the big thing was ball movement and the extra passes," coach Fallon noted.

Stanley got going in the second half where he scored 11 of his 16 points before taking a seat with his team up by double digits. Fallon added nine points in the second half and Geoffrey Glass made a pair shots as Toledo pulled away.

“(Glass) goes all out every second he’s on the court,” Fallon said of his senior wrecking ball.

The Riverhawks also had good contributions from freshmen Eli Weeks and Adam Kruger off the bench. Kruger made a pair of key three-pointers in the second quarter, while Weeks knocked down a big three in the fourth quarter.

Winlock was paced by eighth-grader Landon Cline who finished with 18 points. Chase Scofield finished with eight points and 11 rebounds and senior Payton Sickles dropped in nine points in the loss.

“We just have to be more consistent," Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. "We go on stretches where we defend well then give up easy buckets, or we go on a scoring run then hit a five-minute drought."

Winlock pulled to within six points in the third quarter only to see Toledo go on a run to put the game out of reach.

“We are young and these growing pains are going to happen. We just have to find a way to battle through it," Doughty added.

Toledo (10-8, 5-6 league) can still finish as high as sixth in the Central 2B standings if it can beat Rainier on Thursday on the road. First, it must deal with a road game at Napavine on Tuesday. Napavine sits atop the league at 10-1, a half game better than Morton-White Pass at 9-1.

Winlock (6-11, 1-11 league) hosts Naselle on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Turner’s 26 pace Ilwaco in win at Ocosta

WESTPORT — Finding themselves behind at the intermission the Fishermen saved their best for last, Friday, in a 67-55 win over Ocosta in Pacific 2B League boys basketball action.

Ilwaco trailed 24-22 at halftime against the Wildcats before getting their offense together in the second act to secure the victory. The Fishermen won the third quarter 22-15 and took the fourth quarter 23-9 to salt the game away.

Noah Prigmore led the Wildcats with 19 points.

“(We) had nine turnovers in the first half and only one in the second,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “(We) let Ocosta dictate the tempo early and they hit a half court three at the buzzer to end the half.”

Beckett Turner led Ilwaco with a game-high 26 points and Kyle Morris added 23 points.

“Our boys were able to flip the script in the second half by turning on the pressure and getting physical when crashing the glass," McMillan said. “We did a much better job in the second half of picking apart their press. The first half we tried to do too much and play hero ball.”

The Fishermen also turned a pair of technical fouls on Ocosta into points at the free throw line in order to help steal away the momentum.

Alex West added 13 points in the win and Sam Needham pitched in the final five points for the Fishermen from the block.

“Another huge league win for us, even if it wasn't pretty,” McMillan noted.

Ilwaco (12-5, 8-1) will look to avenge a league loss from earlier in the season when it hosts Chief Leschi, Tuesday, at 7 p.m. The Fishermen currently trail the Warriors by one game for first place in the P2BL standings.

Rockets misfire in loss to Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets hung with the league-leading Cougars of Seton Catholic for two quarters, Friday, but went flat in the middle frames on the way to a 58-45 loss in 1A TriCo League play.

Castle Rock trailed by just one point after the first quarter but wound up trailing 23-19 at the half. Another offensive dud in the third quarter left the Rockets looking up at Seton Catholic at 45-33.

Brady Angelo and Jack Jennings led Seton Catholic with 17 points each. The Cougars knocked down 42% of their 57 attempts from the field, including 8-of-23 tries from long range.

Meanwhile, the Rockets managed just seven points in the second quarter and hit just 34% of their field goal attempts. That shooting clip included a 3-of-19 mark from beyond the arc.

Trystin Marin led Castle Rock with 17 points. Lane Partridge added 13 points and James Montgomery chipped in 12 in the loss.

Castle Rock (7-8, 4-4) will play at Stevenson on Wednesday.