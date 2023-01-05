High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Swanson, Cox put Toutle Lake over Castle Rock in Exit 49 Kerfuffle

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks were hitting their spots and sinking their shots, Wednesday, on the way to a 70-52 win over Castle Rock in a non-league boys basketball rendition of the Exit 49 Kerfuffle.

The game was originally slated for the holiday break but inclement weather made travel up and down Spirit Lake Memorial Highway impractical so the teams jammed the rivalry game in the middle of their regularly scheduled league dockets.

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Connor Cox backed that performance up with 20 points of his own to help the Ducks get over the top.

“It was a good crowd and a high energy game,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “It was a fun atmosphere to play in as a player, for sure.”

The Ducks turned a six point lead after the first quarter into a 35-27 edge at the intermission. Toutle Lake benefitted from balanced scoring in the contest with no fewer than 17 points in any quarter and a total of seven Ducks putting points on the board.

Trystin Marin did his best to keep the 1A Rockets within striking distance of their 2B foes from up the road, scoring a team-high 21 points just 24-hours after cashing a buzzer-beater to secure victory in a league affair.

“He had a really good game last night against King’s Way… he’s tough,” coach Swanson said. “He’s quick, he can shoot from the perimeter and he can drive.”

In the Exit 49 Kerfuffle the Ducks did enough to keep Marin from getting too hot while limiting the scoring opportunities for the rest of the Rockets. Trevor Rogen posted 10 points for Castle Rock and Lane Partridge notched nine.

“Craig Kimball worked his tail off on the Marin kid, especially in the second half,” coach Swanson noted.

The Ducks were able to find some more separation in the third quarter when they outscored Castle Rock 19-12 and the hosts added four more points to their edge in the final eight minutes.

Jacob Nicholson pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds for Toutle Lake.

Toutle Lake (5-6, 0-3) was set to return to league play on Thursday at Kalama at 7 p.m..

Castle Rock (4-4, 0-0) will begin league play on Friday at White Salmon.

Tigers take Nestucca down to the wire

CLOVERDALE, Ore. — A poor second quarter is all that stood between Clatskanie and a big road win, Wednesday, as it fell 48-41 to Nestucca in the Tigers inaugural contest in the 2A Northwest League.

Anthony Sebastiani led the Tigers with 15 points. Jordan Maertens added nine points in the loss while Miles Carter chipped in six points with three assists and two blocks.

Clatskanie jumped out to a 13-8 advantage in the first quarter but then stalled out on offense in the second period as the Bobcats carved out a 25-16 lead before halftime.

Adonai Velasquez led Nestucca with a game-high 22 points. No other Bobcats were able to break double figures.

The visitors from Columbia County scrapped the entire second half in order to breathe life into their comeback attempt but only managed to knock one point off each quarter.

Ayden Boursaw scored just three points in the loss but pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds while swiping three steals, notching two blocks and dishing one assist. Nelson Warren added five points with seven boards, four helpers and two blocks in the losing effort.

The loss is the latest in a five game slide for the Tigers that started at Amity back on Dec. 15. Clatskanie then played in the Vince Dulcich Tournament over the winter break where it lost to the hosts from Astoria (63-23), Valley Catholic (58-42), and Tillamook (69-21).

Clatskanie (3-6, 0-1) will host Faith Bible for another league game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.