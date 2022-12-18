High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Stanley, Winters carry Toledo past Naselle

NASELLE — Toledo rebounded after a tough loss to Napavine by earning a 58-41 win over Naselle, Saturday.

Rogan Stanley had 22 points with five three-pointers and Kaven Winters added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Riverhawks to a non-league win.

Trevin Gale chipped in nine points and Adam Kruger had four steals for the Riverhawks.

With Stanley and Winters leading the way, Toledo has been playing some good basketball. It gave Napavine a fight on Thursday before ultimately succumbing to defeat to the heavily favored Tigers.

Saturday, the Riverhawks climbed out of a 15-11 first-quarter hole by going on an 18-8 run in the second quarter behind several big shots from Winters. Then, in the fourth quarter with the Riverhawks leading 46-33, it was Stanley who finished the Comets off with 10 of his 22 points.

Kolten Lindstrom scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and notched four steals while Jack Strange chipped in 10 points and four assists to lead the Comets in defeat.

Naselle (2-4, 2-2 league) will continue with non-league action with a trip to Yakima Nation Tribal on Monday.

Toledo (5-5, 1-3 league) heads to Castle Rock on Wednesday for a non-league game at 7 p.m.

Sickles leads Winlock in rout of Owls

WINLOCK — Payton Sickles finished with 17 points as Winlock continued its winning ways out of conference in a 65-11 win over Mary M. Knight, Saturday.

Winlock came out with a lot of energy from the tip to build a 29-5 lead over the first eight minutes against the Owls.

Sickles was the Cardinals leading scorer and had five rebounds. Eighth-grader Freddy Patching pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds to go with nine points. And fellow eighth-grader, point guard Landon Cline scored seven points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds in a strong all-around effort.

“This week in practice we made some adjustments offensively and today I thought our kids executed them well,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Our eighth graders and freshman had to play a lot of minutes tonight and it was good to see them step up and take care of business.”

Winlock (3-4, 0-4 league) heads to South Bend on Thursday for another non-league tilt.

Rainier loses at the buzzer

HARRISBURG, Ore. — Still on the hunt for its first win of the season, Rainier’s Peyton Setzer had a shot to do just that in the final seconds of its game against Harrisburg, Saturday.. But the shot had too much English, rimming out as the buzzer sounded and Harrisburg held on for a 46-45 win.

After falling behind 17-11 in the first quarter, the Columbians battled back to cut the deficit to three points at the half, trailing 29-26. The deficit remained three after the third quarter and Rainier gave itself a chance down the stretch by extending the game with strategic fouls to put Harrisburg on the foul line.

“I felt that we played a complete 32 minutes,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Our defense was swarming as we got 15 deflections."

Charles Crocker sank a 15-foot jumper with a minute left to bring Rainier within one point, 46-45. The Hornets missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Columbians secured the rebound. Josh Ellis who had a team-high 16 points found Setzer cutting to the bucket but the shot wouldn’t fall.

"We played within ourselves offensively. I was proud with how we were able to pass the ball to create open shots for us," Baughman added. "Josh and Colby (Biddix) were able to dominate the inside and control the boards for us all night. Daunte did an incredible job breaking the pressure and finding the open guy.”

Crocker had eight points and Colby Biddix finished with 14 points for the Columbians.

Jack Lidbeck finished with 17 points and Jackson Davis had 15 to pace the Hornets.

Rainier (0-9) looks to rebound in its last of the four-game road trip against Sheridan on Monday.