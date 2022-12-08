High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Rainier collapses in fourth quarter at Scio

SCIO, Ore. — For 24 minutes Rainier had complete control of its game against Scio in a cross-division matchup of 3A schools. And yet, it was the Loggers celebrating a 63-58 victory on Wednesday night when the final buzzer sounded.

Scio overcame 26 turnovers and an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Columbians with a dominant 26-12 fourth quarter.

Kyle Ennis scored all six of his points in the final frame and Braeden McIntyre scored six of his team-leading 21 points to key the Loggers’ furious rally over the final eight minutes.

“We played great basketball for 24 minutes. I am naturally an optimistic person and look at tonight as another learning experience for us to learn from for what it takes to win,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Rainier held a 46-35 lead entering the fourth quarter. Colby Biddix led the Columbians with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Junior point guard Daunte McGill finished with 15 points and four assists and Peyton Setzer added six points.

“Peyton played great defense for us as he got three steals and several deflections,” Baughman said. “Hunter Gutenberger and Austin Fox played important roles for us.”

Rainier (1-3) hosts Western Christian on Saturday.

Cardinals trump Pope John Paul

WINLOCK — Anthony Dizon’s 30 points weren’t enough to best Winlock in the non-league showdown, Wednesday. Winlock defeated Dizon’s Pope John Paul II team of the Sea-Tac conference 58-51.

Winlock ran out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter as Payton Sickles poured in 15 of his 25 points to pace the Cardinals offense. Sickles finished with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.

“Offensively, our emphasis was to take care of the ball and we did a much better job of that tonight,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Defensively, again our effort was there all night. We just need to finish with rebounds. Payton Sickles had an outstanding game tonight.”

Pope John Paul closed the deficit to two points early in the fourth quarter at 40-38. The Jaguars knocked down timely shots with Dizon showing off his range well beyond the three-point arc.

But the Cardinals continued to feed the post and Lincoln Ruiz who worked hard down low in the fourth quarter to help Winlock stay in front with some big buckets. Ruiz also had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 boards.

Winlock (2-1) travels to Napavine on Saturday.