VANCOUVER — Justin Philpot scored 21 points to carry Woodland to a critical 63-59 playoff victory over Columbia River in the 2A District IV tournament, Tuesday.

Woodland went to its senior forward time and again the second half in the loser-out contest as Columbia River simply had no answer for Philpot.

“Justin was a monster offensively,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “We pretty much just isolated him and (Columbia River) didn’t have much of an answer… Drew and Beau did a nice job facilitating for him and played very unselfish basketball.”

Fellow seniors Drew Burns and Dane Huddleston contributed well to aid the Beavers’ offense with 13 and 11 points respectively. Woodland held a 33-27 lead at intermission before watching as the Rapids closed to within two points entering the fourth quarter, 47-45.

“We came out flat after halftime. I had to call an early timeout in the third to try and get us all on the same page,” Gabbard noted. “Their guys hit some big shots. I think we were helping a bit too much defensively which left them with time to shoot.”

Ari Richardson led Columbia River with 18 points and Adam Reeder followed with 17 points including four huge three pointers in the second half to keep the Rapids on the Beavers’ heels. Richardson followed with three three-pointers of his own.

Woodland, however, had just enough offense in the fourth quarter to hold Columbia River at bay. Philpot made two big baskets, Huddleston went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and Gus Heidgerken capitalized on a great look inside. Woodland went 7-for-11 at the line in the fourth quarter and 14-for-22 in the game. Columbia River finished 0-for-1 in the game.

“Luke Logan hit some big shots tonight and Gus had a couple huge lay-ins including one at crunch time that helped us tremendously,” Gabbard said.

Woodland advances in the 2A District IV tournament consolation bracket where it will now play Tumwater in a winner-to-state/loser-out contest, Thursday at Mark Morris with a 7:45 p.m. tip.

Naselle on edge after District loss to Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — Naselle had few answers for the Vikings, Tuesday, suffering a 78-45 loss in the 1B District IV boys basketball tournament.

Facing their league foes once more, the Comets stayed within four points over the course of the first quarter. However, Naselle scored only four points total in second quarter and trailed 31-19 at the half.

Jacob Lindstrom led Naselle with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Kolten Lindstrom added 16 points with six boards, but the Comets could do little to slow the Vikings charge.

“The game was extremely physical and that didn’t favor us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “And Mosyrock shot extremely well from the three-point line.”

Easton Kolb led Mossyrock with 17 points and Zak Munoz added 16. Hunter Isom netted 14 points and Luke Cooper chipped in a dozen points for the Vikings.

Naselle was forced to watch the gap grow in the second half as the Vikings poured it on in to the delight of their home crowd.

Jacob Lindstrom contributed nine points with six rebounds and five assists in the loss, while Jack Strange tallied five assists.

Naselle (11-12) will play at Montesano on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the loser of Wednesday's Columbia Adventist versus Willapa Valley game.

Tip-In

Castle Rock saw its season end with a 73-38 loss at Seton Catholic in the 1A District IV boys basketball tournament. The Daily News was not provided with a game report.