High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Morris, Turner pace Ilwaco in win over North Beach

ILWACO — Kyle Morris and Beckett Turner each scored 19 points for the Fishermen in a 76-30 victory over North Beach in a Pacific 2B League boys basketball tilt.

Morris added four assists, three rebounds and two steals to his stat sheet while Turner posted seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block to his ledger. Morris scored 16 of his points in the first quarter and knocked down seven of his 10 shots from the field. Turner connected on eight of 10 attempts.

The win was an important response for Ilwaco after a loss to Chief Leschi on the road last week.

“After losing up at Chief Leschi last week, we really wanted to recommit to playing team basketball,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “We ended up with 25 assists as a team, but came out early and really emphasized making the extra pass by having 16 of those assists in the first half.”

Alex West notched seven of those assists himself to go with eight points and two steals.

Ilwaco put up 32 points in the first quarter to take a three point lead and held a 45-13 advantage at the half.

“Our guards did a great job of getting after their defensive assignment in our press early on and created a lot of turnovers in the first quarter,” McMillan noted. “

Sam Needham added nine points with four rebounds and Derek Cutting posted four points with four boards and three helpers.

“Sam Needham converted down in the post when we called his number on pick and roll opportunities,” McMillan said. “He does a lot of the dirty work for us as far as setting screens and boxing out the opponent's biggest guy, so it's important for us to reward him.”

Ilwaco (7-5, 5-1) will host South Bend on Friday at 7 p.m., and will host Naselle on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Beavers go cold in loss to Spuds

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland picked a bad night to lose its shooting a touch, dropping an important 2A Greater St. Helens League contest to Ridgefield, Wednesday, by a score of 46-38.

“We lost by eight and missed four open layups,” Woodland coach Justin Gabbard said. “We shot poorly, and it's hard to win any game against anyone scoring 38 pts.”

The Beavers took a two point lead in the first quarter and led 23-22 at the half but scored just two points in the third quarter as Ridgefield raced ahead by nine.

“We had plenty of great looks. Shots just didn't fall,” Gabbard said.

Carter Thompson led the Spudders with 17 points and Sid Bryant added nine.

Woodland made a charge in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get enough stops to make up the difference.

Drew Burns led Woodland with 11 points. Beau Swett, Dane Huddleston and Lucas Logan all scored eight points in the loss.

The loss leaves Woodland Ridgefield tied for third place in the 2A GSHL standings with the Spudders holding the tie breaker.

Woodland (8-5, 5-3) will host Columbia River on Friday at 7:30 p.m.