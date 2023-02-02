STEVENSON — Castle Rock picked up a much needed win Wednesday with a 58-44 defeat of Stevenson in their 1A Trio contest.

Castle Rock maintained its grip on fourth place in the league standings with the victory, its second over Stevenson this season. The Rockets played a solid game from the floor, shooting at a 45 percent clip (20-for-44) for the game while hitting 12-of-15 attempts from the foul line.

James Montgomery and Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 16 points each. Montgomery finished 8-for-8 from the field with four points in each quarter. Chase Rusher had 12 points for Castle Rock.

The Rockets built a 29-19 lead in the first half and then held off Stevenson in the second half.

“This was a great team effort,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “Our defense was solid and we moved the ball great in the offense. The boys stuck to the game plan and played great. This was truly a team effort.”

By virtue of its win over Stevenson and La Center’s win over White Salmon, Castle Rock will play Eatonville in the 1A District IV tournament opener next week. The Rockets will wrap up their regular season with a home game against La Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sickles helps Cards end run on high note

WINLOCK — Winlock concluded its season in style, Wednesday, beating North River 84-48 in a non-league contest.

The win sent seniors Payton Sickles and Chase Scofield out in style and ended a four-game losing streak. Sickles finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the Cardinals.

“All of our guys got some minutes today. Our seniors Sickles and Scofield both had good games to end their careers and have been great leaders all year,” Doughty said at the conclusion of his first season at the helm.

Winlock also saw its youngest players on the team have strong performances giving a glimpse into what could be a promising future for Winlock basketball.

Eighth-graders Freddy Patching and Landon Cline each finished in double digits. Patching scored 13, while Cline dropped in 12 with 13 assists in the game.

“Our young guys played well tonight," Doughty added. "Landon Cline, an eighth grader, had a double-double and Freddy Patching shot the ball well, knocking down three threes.”

Winlock held a 41-26 lead at halftime against North River. The Cardinals came out and played a strong third quarter to brush aside any hopes the Mustangs had of mounting a comeback. Winlock scored 25 points in the third period to extend its lead to 66-40.

Chase Scofield notched 10 points for the Cardinals in the final game of his career.

Biddix does his best, but Rainier falls to Banks

BANKS, Ore. — Colby Biddix did his best, but Rainier couldn’t find much more offense to support him in a 52-24 loss to Banks, Wednesday.

Biddix finished with a team-high 18 points in the Columbians’ 10th consecutive loss. Rainier fell behind 16-5 after the first quarter and was never able to climb out of the hole.

“Offensively, we didn’t handle their on-ball pressure. It caused us to either hurry our shots or be off balance when we would try to drive to the rim,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Senior Ian Bodine led Banks with 20 points and Bo Wormington had 12 as Banks won its sixth straight game.

“Defensively, I thought we did a good job," Baughman added. "We contested shots and kept them out of the key. I am proud with how we held a great team to 52 points.”

Rainier (2-19, 0-10 league) will look to secure its first league win of the season when it hosts Yamhill-Carlton on Friday at 7:30 p.m..