High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris goes toe-to-toe with 4A Jackson

MILL CREEK — Kobe Parlin and the Monarchs gave it their best shot. In the end 4A Jackson and their 6-foot-7 senior wing Sylas Willams were too much.

Jackson was able to overcome an early first-quarter deficit on its home floor to take the lead and hold off the Monarchs in a 66-62 non-league win on Saturday evening.

Braydon Olson came out hot to help push Mark Morris out to a 15-5 lead to open the game against the Timberwolves, but it proved impossible to hold Jackson, and especially Williams, down for long.

Williams scored the T-Wolves' first nine points to keep the team close in a high tempo and exciting first half.

“Jackson was a very formidable team. Their inside play and overall team length may have been the deciding factor there,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “(Williams) had a great game scoring at will inside and it was hard to stop him."

Williams finished the contest 11-of-13 from the field and 6-for-8 from the foul line.

Still, Mark Morris held a 24-21 lead after the first eight minutes before Jackson took over the lead at 37-35 into halftime. The Monarchs stayed with the T-Wolves through the end of the game and had a pair of opportunities to go ahead but failed to knock down their shots.

"I was happy with how hard we played throughout the game and the weekend and this gives us a great barometer of what we need to work on to get better as the league season starts next week," Bakamus noted.

For the second straight game Parlin led the Monarchs on offense, scoring a team-high 25 points. Olson added 15 in the losing effort.

“Kobe had another outstanding game,” Bakamus said. “We need to get a more consistent effort scoring wise from different people. Olson was able to find his mark at times and be effective, but we still need to have some others step up in the scoring department.”

Mark Morris (1-1) split its games up in Seattle and will begin its 2A Greater St. Helens League slate with a home game against Hudson's Bay on Wednesday.

Toledo tops Friday Harbor on Saturday

FRIDAY HARBOR — Conner Olmstead and Kaven Winters each scored 15 points as Toledo capped a trip to the San Juan Islands with a win, defeating Friday Harbor 56-53 on Saturday.

Winters made 6-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter and Olmstead went 2-for-4 from the line to keep Toledo in front as Friday Harbor tried to lengthen the game despite their foul trouble.

Toledo started hot with Winters, Olmstead and Cooper Fallon all finding their range early on. Each player made multiple field goals in the first quarter as the Riverhawks earned a slim 16-14 advantage.

In the second quarter, the Riverhawks defense made a few more stops to hold the Wolverines to just two made shots and five points total over the eight minutes. Toledo carried a 28-19 lead into halftime with Winters at nine points and Olmstead adding seven.

Friday Harbor tightened the gap with a strong third quarter led by Chris Gustafson and Nathan Posenjak who buried two of his three three-point field goals in the third to cut Toledo’s lead to 40-36.

Gustafson led the Wolverines with 13 points and Posenjak finished with 10 points.

Toledo (1-2) will begin C2BL play at Adna on Tuesday.

Turner, Fishermen whack Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. — Ilwaco proved to be too much for Warrenton in a dominant 63-33 across the bridge in Oregon, Saturday.

The physical presence of the 6-foot-4 Beckett Turner and 6-foot-3 Sam Needham proved to be too much for Warrenton to handle as they controlled the paint all game long.

“This afternoon was a nice win over a physical Warrenton team,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said.

Turner finished with a game-high 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Fishermen. Needham added eight points.

“Although we didn’t shoot very well from the perimeter we continue to exploit our mismatches in the post with Sam and Beckett doing a great job playing off of each other," McMillan said. "Sam and Beckett started getting double teamed in the post, but did an excellent job finding guys relocating on the perimeter and those guards and wings rewarded our big guys by dumping it back down to them when they reposted.”

Kyle Morris added 10 points and five steals and Alex West notched 10 points in the win.

Ilwaco (1-1) travels to South Bend on Tuesday for a Pacific 2B League contest.

Doughty era begins with Winlock win in Pe Ell

PE ELL — New Winlock coach Cole Doughty accomplished in his first game what former head coach/athletic director Nick Bamer needed 21 tries to do last year — he got a win.

Chase Scofield delivered 14 points to lead Winlock to a 38-31 road win over Pe Ell on Saturday. It was a auspicious start for a team that went 0-20 last season before adding an extra game to their schedule and picking up a victory in its final try.

“Defensively I was really proud of our efforts all night long,” Doughty said. “When shots weren’t falling in the first half, we didn’t let that affect us and our guys battled back and made up for it on the defensive end."

Scofield and Winlock battled back from a rough first quarter in which the team scored just 10 points and had 10 turnovers. Facing a 17-10 deficit heading into the second half, Winlock leaned on Scofield and Carter Svenson. The duo made a handful of clutch three-pointers to close the gap.

Svenson finished with six points. Scofield pulled down seven rebounds to go with his offensive production.

The Cardinals took their first lead since the first minute of the game with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Winlock’s aggressive play put Pe Ell in foul trouble late and Payton Sickles made them pay by going 5-for-6 from the foul line down the stretch for all five of his points in the contest.

"Offensively we found a way to hang around and cap it off with some clutch free throws," Doughty said. "We played a lot of young guys tonight who stepped up and made some big plays.”

Winlock (1-0) will host Rainier for a Central 2B League Contest on Tuesday.