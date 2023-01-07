High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Lindstrom Bros. help Naselle knock off Pe Ell

NASELLE — The Lindstrom brothers combined for 39 points Friday to help Nasell to a 60-46 victory over Pe Ell in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

“Jacob Lindstrom had his best game as a Comet and complemented his brother Kolten’s 20 points with 19 of his own,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

Kolten Lindstrom added six assists to his game-high point total while younger brother Jacob dished four assists to go with seven rebounds.

The win snapped a four game skid for the Comets.

“We really needed this victory,” Olsen said.

The Comets fell behind 20-11 in the first quarter and trailed by eight points at the half but a 24-point third quarter put Naselle on top for good. The hosts held Pe Ell to just a 33% shooting percentage from the field, including just one make on 14 attempts from long range.

Meanwhile, the Comets connected on 42 percent of their field goal attempts. That shooting performance included eight makes on 34 three-point attempts. Naselle outscored the Trojans 37-15 in the second half to grab the win.

“Elmer Toftemark came out in the third period and gave us a big lift with his hustle plays,” Olsen said. “Jack Strange’s six steals were also big.”

Jack Strange put up eight points to pair with his thefts in the win, while Jacob Pakenen added eight points with a team-high eight rebounds.

Naselle (3-7, 3-3) will play at Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday.

Warrenton punches Rainier in the mouth

WARRENTON, Ore. — Rainier opened its league season on the road versus Warrenton with a lackluster performance Friday in a 67-24 loss to the Warriors.

The Columbians were outscored 25-6 in the first quarter by Warrenton who were led by senior Dawson Little and his game-high 17 points.

“Tonight we just simply got punched in the face at the start of the game and struggled throughout the rest of the game,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman stated. “We still have plenty of time to correct our mistakes and get better.”

Josh Ellis had eight points and Colby Biddix chipped in six points for Rainier. The Columbians starting point guard Daunte McGill played just one quarter and finished without any points.

Hunter Xochipiltecatl had 15 points and Cam’Ron Daniels added seven for Warrenton.

Rainier (2-10, 0-1 league) will seek a return to the win column when it hosts Corbett on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tigers let Faith Bible escape from the toom

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers had a win within their grasp Friday in a league tilt with Faith Bible but wound up outscored by 15 points in the fourth quarter of a 52-37 loss.

Clatskanie found itself tied with the Falcons after three quarters before the visitors took the final period by a score of 18-3 to steal the victory. Faith Bible was led by Eamon Anderson who scored a game-high 16 points.

Miles Carter led the Tigers with 13 points and Ayden Boursaw added 11 in the loss.

Clatskanie (3-7, 0-2) will return to the court on Tuesday in a league game at Gaston.

Tip-In

Castle Rock lost a league road game at White Salmon on Friday by a score of 46-40. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.