High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Ilwaco lets Willapa Valley get away in overtime

ILWACO — Riley Pearson got loose in the fourth quarter for Willapa Valley as it erased a nine-point deficit to force overtime where it edged in front for a 68-65 non-league road win, Friday.

Ilwaco held a 45-36 lead entering the fourth quarter on the back of its inside-outside tandem in Kyle Morris and Sam Needham. Morris led the Fishermen with 24 points to go with five rebounds in the loss. Needham had 13 points and six rebounds while Beckett Turner managed seven points to go with his team-high seven rebounds and five assists.

Unfortunately for the Fishermen, the Vikings scored 21 points in the fourth quarter while holding Ilwaco to 12 to put the comeback in motion.

Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan felt his team lost its composure in the final period and settled for too many quick shots.

“We lost a tough one tonight against a good Valley team,” McMillan said. “They really did an excellent job of doubling down on Beckett Turner and Sam Needham in the post and challenged some of our other guys to beat them… We gave up some big offensive rebounds that allowed Valley to get some easy putbacks which really deflated our momentum.”

Pearson finished with 28 points to lead Willapa Valley and Kolten Fluke had 21.

Ilwaco (4-2, 3-0 league) heads to Centralia for another non-league battle on Monday at 7 p.m.

Second half dooms Columbians

RAINIER — Still searching for its first win of the season, the Rainier boys played a stronger first half offensively than they have for the entire season while netting 29 points against Valley Catholic, Friday.

Still, it wasn't enough.

Junior wing Noah Holub scored 17 points to lead the Warriors to the 70-29 non-league victory, their third of the season. Bode Tortorelli added nine points and three Warriors scored eight including sophomores Justin Han and Luke Jarussi.

After taking a 41-29 lead into halftime, Valley Catholic went on a 20-1 run over the third quarter led by a balanced scoring effort with Holub, Han and Jarussi leading the charge. Once again, Rainier found itself in a hole that it just couldn’t crawl out of, down 61-30 with eight minutes remaining.

“Offensively we played our best half of the season,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman stated. “In the second half, we stopped doing the things that made us successful. Defensively we are still learning. Tonight we had moments of playing fast and aggressively.”

Sophomore Colby Biddix dropped 12 points to lead the Columbians offense. Josh Ellis added eight points and Peyton Setzer scored eight.

Rainier (0-8) was set to continue its non-league slate at Harrisburg on Saturday at 6 p.m., before traveling to Sheridan on Monday.