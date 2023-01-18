High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Holden leads R.A. Long with 41 points in 98-50 win over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Cavin Holden just missed out on a triple-double and the Lumberjacks just missed out on cracking the century mark Tuesday in a 98-50 win at Washougal in a 2A Greater St. Helens affair.

Holden scored 41 points, dished 10 assists, snatched eight steals and pulled down six rebounds to lead R.A. Long. And all of that came with the Panthers putting nearly all of their energy into stopping the Lumberjacks’ senior lightning rod.

“They guarded Holden with two guys and spent all their attention on trying to trap him which left guys open and flashing to open spots,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Like I said before, when teams do that other guys have got to be aggressive; make plays and make shots. It’s something we have been working on every day at practice and it’s paying off.”

The Jacks held Washougal to five points in the first quarter to claim a 24 point lead and held a 52-24 advantage at the half. Mather Minnis led the Panthers with 12 points in the contest.

On the flip side, all five of R.A. Long’s starting five posted double digits in the scoring column, with Jake Gabbard scoring a season-high 20 points

“Tonight was the best game we have played all season. We came out on fire,” Key said. “Jake Gabbard and Lonnie Brown kept getting open looks and made them pay. They both hit four threes and shot 8-for-13 from three combined.”

After halftime the Lumberjacks stayed hot with 27 points to increase their lead by 16 points. Lonnie Brown Jr. and TraMayne Jenkins each posted 12 points with five rebounds in the win, and Jaxon Cook scored 11 points with seven rebounds.

“Cook and Jenkins controlled the paint and got a lot of drop off finishes by our guards attacking and making plays,” Key said.

After breaking the 40 point barrier once again this season Holden now sits just 32 points shy of tying the R.A. Long program record for career scoring. That highwater mark of 1,639 points was set by Adam Perry in 2004.

R.A. Long (13-3, 9-1) will host Hudson’s Bay on Monday at 7 p.m.

Naselle's Jacob Lindstrom posts 40 in win over Firm Foundation

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Lindstrom scored a game-high 40 points Tuesday to help Naselle defeat Firm Foundation 86-53 in 1B Columbia Valley League action.

“They ran a box and one on Kolten Lindstrom that left his little brother open and he took advantage of the open 3’s, hitting nine,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “(He) would have had two more but he stepped on the line on one and splashed a deep one but his heel was on the out of bounds line.”

The Comets led by just three points after the first quarter and held a 27-20 advantage at the intermission. A 27-point fourth quarter helped Naselle put plenty of breathing room between itself and the Eagles.

Naselle hit nearly 50 percent of its 43 shots from inside the arc and connected on 13 of 27 shots from three-point range. Meanwhile, Firm Foundation hit just two of 17 shots from long range.

Jack Strange added 20 points with five assists for the Comets and Kolten Lindstrom put up 11 points with eight rebounds and five steals. Clay Bergeson notched three points with eight rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Naselle (6-8, 5-3) will visit Mossyrock on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost 86-24 at home to Mossyrock on Tuesday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.