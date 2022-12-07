High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Castle Rock motors by Montesano in season opener

CASTLE ROCK — Lane Partridge knocked down three key field goals in the fourth quarter to lift Castle Rock to a 47-37 non-league win over Montesano of the 1A Evergreen League, Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard Partridge finished with 14 points to lead the Rockets in their season opener.

“First game jitters. It took us about a quarter and a half to get going. We had too many turnovers and missed a lot of lay-ins and free throws,” first-year Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “We played great defense and made key plays down the stretch.”

Senior guard Trystin Marin added 12 points in the win.

Montesano was led by 6-foot-0 junior Tyce Peterson who finished with 14 points. Camden Taylor chipped in seven points from his post position.

The Rockets had their regularly scheduled season opener canceled last week due to snow in the area. That left Castle Rock as one of the only teams in the area to enter the week without a game in the books.

“It was our first game and it showed,” Johnson admitted. “We will watch the film, make adjustments and improve.”

Castle Rock (1-0) hosts Wahkiakum on Friday.

Toledo takes Adna down to the wire

ADNA — Trailing by five with less than two minutes to play, Toledo tried to extend the game by fouling only to see Adna step to the free-throw line and knock down all of its free throws to secure a 58-48 win over the Riverhawks.

“They’re a top tier team in our league. Us being the underdog, just go give it to them, give them what you’ve got and we did,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.

Senior Seth Meister led Adna with 17 points and juniors Lane Johnson and Eli Smith added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Pirates dynamic offensive attack, Tuesday.

The first half was close as Toledo fought hard to keep the game close against a heavily favored Pirate crew. Adna took a 30-25 lead into the break and then began to separate some in the third quarter, extending its lead to nine points, 47-38.

“We never let them get away (from us)," Fallon added. "We got a couple of their guys in foul trouble. So we took advantage of a mismatch on the block a couple of times."

With Kaven Winters and freshman Cooper Fallon making a pair of big buckets in the fourth quarter, Toledo cut the Pirates’ lead to five points. The Riverhawks never got closer though as Adna converted at the line time and time again to take the Central 2B League showdown.

Winters led Toledo with 14 points and Fallon chipped in eight points with seven rebounds to his name.

“I’m happy for the kids tonight,” coach Fallon added. “They played hard and hung around against a good team.”

Rogan Stanley had 13 points with three three-pointers and a team-high eight rebounds for the Riverhawks and Conner Olmstead added 11 points.

Toledo (2-3) plays Morton-White Pass at Randle on Thursday.

Mules too much for Onalaska

ONALASKA — Playing without their junior point guard Jacob Johnson, Wahkiakum got big contributions from a handful of players to cruise past Onalaska 64-39 in their Central 2B League title, Tuesday.

Brodie Avalon scored 14 points and Zakk Carlson chipped in 12 to lead five players in double figures for the Mules.

That effort was instrumental in overcoming some early missteps on the road.

“We definitely started a little slow and fell behind in the first half,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We settled for some perimeter shots, but then in the second half we got our legs going and we got things going in the third quarter.”

Because the Mules were playing without Johnson, Souvenir went deeper into his bench which spread the scoring around. Senior forward Dominic Curl, Maddox Moore, and 6-foot-3 junior Kyler Sause finished with 10 points apiece.

“We were able to play a lot of guys so it was a good night from that standpoint,” Souvenir said.

Onalaska was led by 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Blaze Underhill’s 12 points. Case McGraw finished with eight points for the Loggers.

Wahkiakum (2-0) hosts Toutle Lake on Thursday.

Mounties ride to victory over Cards

WINLOCK — A strong first half carried Rainier (Wash.) to a 55-34 Central 2B League victory on the road against Winlock, Tuesday.

Josh Meldrum poured in 19 points and Jake Meldrum added 10 to lead the Mountaineers.

“Rainier played a great basketball game tonight and dominated in every part of the game,” first-year Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “They started off with some hot shooting, scoring 18 points in the first quarter. Defensively, Rainier’s pressure gave us some trouble.”

That pressure from Rainier’s press helped force 25 Winlock turnovers and allowed the Mountaineers to open up a 32-13 lead at halftime.

Winlock played a better second half, nearly equaling Rainier's offense over the final 16 minutes. Unfortunately for the Egg Town fans, the first-half hole dug was too large to escape.

Carter Svenson led the Cardinals with nine points on three baskets from beyond the arc. Payton Sickles added eight points and four rebounds and Freddy Patching tallied six points with four boards in the loss.

“The final score isn’t what we wanted, but our response in the second half was acceptable," Doughty said. "Our guys didn’t roll over and played hard till the end.”

Winlock (1-1) host Pope John Paul II on Wednesday.

Turner drops 30 for Ilwaco in win at South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Beckett Turner delivered his best game of the young season, Tuesday, with 30 points to lead Ilwaco to its first win of the 2022-23 campaign. The Fishermen drafted in Turner's wake on the way to a comfortable 71-33 victory over South Bend.

Turner, a 6-foot-4 junior, was unstoppable against the town with no mascot. He finished 16-for-21 from the field to go with 10 rebounds for a cool double-double.

“Beckett Turner was able to assert himself in the post against a very physical South Bend team and our guys on the perimeter did a great job of dumping it down to him,” first-year Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “We really worked our press well and created easy looks in transition.”

Kyle Morris chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Fishermen who built a commanding 47-16 lead after the first two quarters.

Alex West was Ilwaco’s leader running the floor in transition. He was able to find open players regularly and the Fishermen capitalized against the overmatched South Bend squad.

“It’s really nice having a point guard like Alex that rewards guys the way he does. He’s truly a selfless player,” McMillan said.

Ilwaco (1-1) heads to Raymond on Thursday.

Naselle torches Terriers 77-34

VANCOUVER — The Comets came out and righted their shooting woes right quick, Tuesday, putting up 26 first quarter points on the way to a 77-34 league victory over the Washington School for the Deaf.

Just 24-hours prior Naselle was mired in a shooting slump that saw it connect on just 25 percent of its field goal attempts against Knappa, Ore. Those misfires were all but forgotten after the eight minutes as the Comets went on to shoot 57% (25 of 44) from the field, including makes on eight of 21 long range looks.

Kolten Lindstrom powered Naselle’s offense with a game-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds and seven steals. Jacob Pakenen added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jack Strange dished ten assists and swiped six steals.

“Jack strange, Kolten Lindstrom and Jacob Pakenen were standouts tonight,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

Jacob Lindstrom added ten points and six rebounds in the win, and Royce Hoff came away with two blocks on defense.

Naselle held the Terriers to a 29% shooting mark with just a dozen baskets on 41 attempts.

Naselle (1-1) will host Firm Foundation on Thursday.

Tip-Ins

— Kalama was scheduled to play at Napavine on Tuesday but that game was canceled without notification.

— Clatskanie defeated Scio, Ore. by a score of 60-51, but no stats were reported to The Daily News.

— Three Rivers Christian opened its season with a 62-20 loss to Pe Ell. Stats were not provided to TDN.