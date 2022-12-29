High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Carlson leads Wahkiakum in MVC opener

MOUNT VERNON – Zakk Carlson scored a game-high 26 points to lift Wahkiakum to a win in the 37th annual Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament. The Mules edged Lummi Nation 60-58 in a contest that was not as close as the final score would indicate.

Playing in their first game in nearly two weeks with nary a practice to hold the rust off, the Mules took a quarter to settle into their usual tempo. They went ahead 14-10 after the first quarter and then put up 19 points in the second to take a 33-24 lead into halftime. The Mules built a 17-point lead in the third quarter by holding the Blackhawks to just three points.

Carlson, a 6-foot junior shooting guard, shot 7-for-21 from the field and went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down eight rebounds. Brodie Avalon had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, as did Kyler Sause with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“I thought we played good defense overall. We had a few turnovers late which let them back in the game,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “If we’re going to compete down the stretch with (Morton-White Pass) and Adna, we’re going to have to execute better than we did tonight. It’s a win and we get to move on.”

Still, if it weren’t for the late offense provided by Jerome Toby, who scored 15 of his team-high 24 points in the final eight minutes to lead the Blackhawks, the game would not have finished as close as it did. Sophomore Tobias Francis had 14 points and Mathias Johnson added 11 for Lummi.

“We got our legs underneath us in preparation for the stretch run,” Souvenir said.

Wahkiakum (6-1, 4-0 league) advanced to play the winner of the Orcas Island and Neah Bay matchup on Thursday.

Olmstead leads Toledo past Ocosta

TOLEDO – Behind 19 points from senior Conner Olmstead, Toledo picked up a gritty 58-54 win over Ocosta in a non-league matchup, Wednesday.

The Riverhawks went on a late 9-0 run to reclaim the lead and hold off Ocosta to win their fourth game in their last five. This win was notable, though, for coming after an 11-day layoff.

Toledo trailed 30-28 at the half. Toledo's 9-0 run came in the third quarter when the Riverhawks surged in front to head into the final frame with a 44-41 lead.

Toledo head coach Grady Fallon credited Ocosta for its tenacity on the defensive end all night.

“They just played hard,” Fallon said. “They pressed the whole time and tried to make it uncomfortable for (us).”

Ocosta made six three-pointers in the game to keep it tight, but it was the inside-outside game of Olmstead and the likes of Kaven Winters, Geoffrey Glass and Carson Gould which created some fantastic open looks for the Toledo offense throughout the game which made the difference.

“That’s just great basketball,” Fallon added. “To get the ball inside out, have the threat out there and knock down the open looks.”

Olmstead got to the hole early and often for Toledo as he poured in eight points in the first half. He stepped out in the third and fourth quarters to knock down a pair of clutch three-pointers allowing Toledo to hold off Ocosta. Winters had 16 points which included a fourth-quarter three and a 5-for-8 mark from the foul line. Gould added 10 points in the win..

Jesus Agramon scored 16 points to lead Ocosta, while senior Josh Figueroa had 14 points and Tarren Lewis had 10 points.

Toledo (6-5, 1-3 league) will host Rainier, Wash. on Jan. 5 at 7:15 p.m.

Rainier overcomes slow first quarter to dump Dems

CLATSKANIE – After losing its first nine games to start the season, Rainier followed its first win of the year over Sheridan last week with a 60-52 win over Jefferson, Wednesday.

The winless Democrats didn’t make it easy for Rainier as they opened on a 19-9 surge in the first quarter behind the shooting of Trevor Withee who scored eight of his 10 points in the first eight minutes.

But Rainier answered with a strong 20-point second quarter behind the play of Peyton Setzer and Josh Ellis who went to work in a big way. The pair scored six points apiece to help the Columbians close to within one, 30-29 at halftime.

“The first quarter showed that we had one practice in the last five days due to the holidays, icy roads and a power outage,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “I was proud with our mental toughness and how we accepted the challenge of being down 10 after the first quarter. We put on our hard hats and just grinded for the next 24 minutes.”

Rainier pulled away in the fourth quarter by working the ball inside to 6-foot sophomore Colby Biddix. Biddix had nine of his team-high 17 in the final quarter, putting in work at the free-throw line where he went 5-for-6 in the quarter and finished 7-for-10 on the night. Daunte McGill had 11 points, Ellis 14 and Setzer finished with 10 points to lead the Columbians’ offense.

“We are going to be hard to guard when we are having the balanced scoring that we had again today,” Baughman added.

Sophomore Hunter Courtney led 3A Jefferson with 15 points and Trevor Withee added 10 to pace the Democrats offense. Drew Withee contributed nine points in the loss.

Rainier (2-9) faces another extended layoff before it opens league play at Warrenton on Jan. 6.