High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Carlson, Avalon help Wahkiakum bounce back in big win over Kalama

CATHLAMET — One night after a disheartening defeat to Toutle Lake, Wahkiakum returned home where it rebounded with a decisive 73-33 league victory over Kalama, Thursday.

Junior guard Zakk Carlson also returned to form after managing just four points against the Ducks to score a game-high 20 points on 7-for-10 field-goal shooting. Brodie Avalon scored 18 points and 6-foot-5 senior post Titan Niemela chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Wahkiakum shrugged off Wednesday night’s loss in East Cowlitz County early on as the team came out with plenty of energy in its up-tempo offense. The Mules posted 24-point quarters in both the first and second periods to open a 48-23 lead at the break. Once Carlson and Avalon saw a shot go down, the Mules started rolling and Kalama could offer little resistance.

“We had a fun game,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “I thought we executed well offensively. Once we got Carlson and Avalon to see a shot go down, we got rolling."

In his second consecutive game in the starting lineup in place of senior Dominic Curl, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, Niemela was a key component for the Mules with his extended playing time. He finished 6-for-10 from the field against Kalama.

“What’s probably more important is we got Titan involved and he had a really nice night from the perimeter and at the rim,” noted Souvenir. “That’s really important and will help us going forward hopefully into districts to get him going.”

Souvenir pointed out that Niemela had a strong game both inside and outside against the Chinooks.

“Titan did some good things. He finished through contact well,” Souvenir said. “We’ve known all year long that he has that ability and tonight, I don’t know if its the extended playing time, but we got him the ball and he made some big plays. His inside presence was definitely felt and I thought he did a really good job there.”

Wahkiakum point guard Jacob Johnson finished with seven assists and zero turnovers as he did an effective job of running the team’s offense against Kalama.

Kaden Stariha led Kalama with 11 points in the loss. The Chinooks managed only 10 points in the second half.

Kalama (1-16, 0-12 league) host Fellowship Christian School on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a non-league contest before returning to league play on Tuesday at home against Morton-White Pass.

Wahkiakum (14-4, 9-3) has a week off to prepare for a huge home game against Central 2B division leaders MWP on Thursday at 7 p.m. in its final regular season game before heading into districts where it could wind up anywhere from the third seed to the fifth seed.

“It’s definitely a big game,” Souvenir acknowledged. “I think in the big scheme of things, you have to punch your ticket from regionals to districts and if you can stay in the top eight in the RPI, it’s meaningful.

“It can also help for momentum and team confidence. At this point, guys have the confidence that we can play with any of the teams (in our league).”

Columbians squander late lead to Warriors

RAINIER — For two quarters the Rainier boys basketball team played the kind of defense it takes to win basketball games in the 3A Coastal Range League. Unfortunately for Rainier, it was blitzed in the other two quarters, including the pivotal fourth in a 54-51 loss to Warrenton, Thursday.

Rainier squandered a seven-point fourth-quarter lead en route to its eighth straight loss. Rainier’s defense crumbled in the final quarter, yielding 23 points to the Warriors after it limited its opponent to just 10 points over the previous two quarters combined.

Brian Xochipiltecatl and Dawson Little led the Warriors with 13 points apiece in the comeback win.

“Even though we didn’t get the results we wanted, I am proud with our preparation this week during practice,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Rainier held a 29-25 lead at the intermission after going on an 18-4 run over the second quarter. Colby Biddix paced the Rainier offense with 24 points and eight rebounds including 14 in the first half.

Josh Ellis scored 17 points with some key buckets in the second quarter to help Rainier overcome a 21-11 deficit early. Ellis also pulled down eight rebounds, while Duante McGill tallied eight points with three steals.

“Daunte, Josh and Colby showed incredible leadership with modeling playing hard, playing with energy and playing with passion in practice this week," Baughman said. "It carried into tonight’s game.”

Rainier (2-17, 0-8 league) travels to Corbett on Monday with another opportunity to earn its first league win.

