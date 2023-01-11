High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Avalon sets school scoring record in Wahkiakum win over Winlock

WINLOCK — Brodie Avalon had a career night, Tuesday, scoring 43 points in a 90-55 drubbing of the Cardinals in Central 2B League boys basketball action.

With his breakout performance Avalon tied the Wahkiakum school record for most points scored in a game set by Cody Olsen in 2009. He added six rebounds, four assists and five steals to round out his night to remember.

“Obviously Brodie was feeling it tonight. The hoop was pretty big for him,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “The guys really had a lot of fun tonight… The team really stood behind him and supported him in that effort.”

The Mules came out hot from the floor as a team, putting up 23 points in the first quarter, but couldn’t carve out much wiggle room early on as Winlock played with a frenetic energy that had the fans in The Nest all hopped up on the hope of an upset. After falling behind right out of the chute the Cardinals cut the deficit to 17-15 before settling for a 23-17 count at the end of the first quarter.

“To start the game we wanted to play fast tonight and challenge the guys to do something different,” Souvenir noted. “I thought we did a pretty good job, 23 points is good, but at the same time we lost some defensive assignments and gave up some rebounds.”

Payton Sickles led Winlock with 18 points and Landon Cline added 14 points with seven assists.

“I thought we made some improvements offensively,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Payton Sickles and Landon Cline played well tonight and carried the load on offense.”

Carter Svenson added a dozen points for Winlock but the good times did not last for the hosts as Wahkiakum pumped in 32 points in the second quarter to take a 55-29 lead into halftime.

“Wahkiakum just couldn’t miss tonight,” Doughty said. “Seemed like everything they shot went in. When they’re shooting like that they can score in a hurry and tonight was one of those nights you just have to tip your cap.”

Indeed, the Mules wound up 14 of 15 from the free throw line and cashed 12 of their 20 three-point tries.

Zakk Carlson boosted the Mules’ efforts with 19 points, five steals and four assists, while Dominic Curl added nine. Kyler Sause chipped in seven points with six rebounds.

“I thought early in the game we allowed them to get some second chance points,” Souvenir said. “By the second quarter we’d cleaned that up a little bit and held them to 12, and as a team we started feeling it from the perimeter.”

The win helps Wahkiakum build off a hard-fought loss to top-ten ranked Morton-White Pass last week. Things won’t get any easier, though, as the Mules (10-2, 5-1) will host another top-ten ranked team on Thursday when Napavine comes to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Winlock (4-6, 0-6) will play at Toutle Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Riverahwks withstand Kalama’s attack from downtown

TOLEDO — The Chinooks came out and hit five three-pointers in the first quarter, Tuesday, in order to put a scare into Toledo in a C2BL basketball tilt. Thanks to that barrage from deep Kalama found itself down by just four points after eight minutes but the Riverhawks stayed the course on the way to a 64-46 win.

“We were in man and just got hung up on screens and offensive rebounds kicked out… just normal stuff. Not bad D,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.

The Chinooks finished with 12 three-pointers in the contest but only knocked down four shots from inside the arc all game long. Kaden Stariha led Kalama with a game-high 19 points with five 3’s to his name. However, once the lid got a little tighter for the visitors in the second quarter the Riverhawks pounced and kept the pressure on the rest of the way.

Toledo turned a four point first quarter advantage into a 36-21 edge at the half and never let the ‘Nooks get any closer.

“I just told them to stay calm. I preach that, if a guy hits a three pointer in your face that’s a good shot. Most guys can’t do that,” coach Fallon said.

Conner Olmstead led Toledo with 16 points and four steals. Rogan Stanley added 14 points and Kaven Winters tallied a dozen points with nine rebounds.

Stanley hit four three-pointers in the first quarter, and four in the game, to help the hosts keep pace with Kalama. Meanwhile, Olmstead made his money getting out in transition and had three misfires on dunk attempts that had the Riverhawks faithful in hysterics.

“He said there was a dead spot on the floor,” coach Fallon said with another laugh. ”I told him I’ve spend my entire life on this floor, grew up here, played here, and I’ve never felt a dead spot... I think it might be you.”

Those hijinks aside, Toledo played a consistent brand of basketball against Kalama, winning every quarter and putting seven players in the scoring column.

Cooper Fallon added 11 points with eight rebounds in the win and Carson Gould chipped in five points. Trevin Gale grabbed seven rebounds coming off the bench.

Jaxxon Truesdell put up 11 points for Kalama and Gavin McBride added nine. Both players knocked down two shots from long range.

Kalama (1-8, 0-5) will host No. 7 ranked Adna on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Toledo (7-6, 2-4) will travel to Onalaska on Thursday to take on the Loggers. Onalska is coached by former Toledo standout Brent Wood, with fellow alum Reece Wallace serving as an assistant.

Ducks hold on for win over Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — Toutle Lake got right to work Tuesday, putting up 40 first half points on the way to a 70-59 win over the Mountaineers in C2BL action.

Zach Swanson led the Fighting Ducks with a monster double-double that included 25 points and 20 rebounds.

The Ducks led by 11 after one quarter and held a 40-25 advantage at the half. Connoer Cox added 22 points for the visitors and Hunter Lundquist added 14.

“Connor Cox had a really good first half offensive,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “Then in the second half Zach got going.”

After running its lead up as high as 20 the Ducks took their foot off the gas down the stretch and were outscored 20-15 in the final quarter.

“We just got sloppy at the end of the game but I thought for the most part we played well in the first half,” coach Swanson said. “We really got up and down the floor and did a nice job defensively.”

Josh Meldrum led the Mountaineers with 20 points. Jimmy Meldrum added 16 and Jake Meldrum scored 12 in the loss.

“They’re young/ They are really good offensively, scrappy, quick,” coach Swanson said of the Mounties. “They’ve got a lot of size and get up and down the floor.”

Kale Kimball was instrumental for the Ducks on the defensive end as the Ducks clamped down in time to hold off a desperate run by the hosts.

“We got good minutes out of Kale Kimball. Defensively he did a good job,” coach Swanson noted.

Toutle Lake (7-6, 3-3) will host Winlock on Thursday at 7 p.m..

Rockets chased down by Cougars

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock let a halftime lead slip away, Tuesday, in a 63-49 loss to Seton Catholic in 1A TriCo League play.

Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 24 points and the visitors took a three point lead into the intermission. That lead was not long for this world, though, as the Cougars put up 23 points in the third quarter to carve out a 54-40 advantage.

Brady Angelo scored a game-high 33 points for Seton Catholic and Rico George added 12 points.

Trevor Rogen chipped in 13 points for Castle Rock and David Garcia scored eight.

Castle Rock (4-6, 1-2) will host Stevenon on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Clatskanie runs over Greyhounds on the road

GASTON, Ore. — The Tigers left little to chance Tuesday as they secured their first league win with a 79-36 decision over Gaston in OSAA 2A Northwest League play.

Ten Clatskanie player found their way into the scoring column in the victory. Ayden Boursaw led the way with a 17 point, 13 rebound double-double and three steals.

"The team played reall well," Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. "(We) broke a seven game losing streak. (The) kids came out fired up and played well with each other."

Brenden Shroll added 14 points with eight rebounds and four steals for the Tigers while point guard Jordan Maertens chipped in 11. Anthony Sebastiani scored eight points with six steals and five assists and Haracio Encabo notched eight points in his extended playing time.

Clatskanie (4-7, 1-2) will host Knappa on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Two Columbians score in loss to Corbett

RAINIER – Looking to return to the winning column, Rainier stumbled out of the gate en route to a 43-26 defeat, Tuesday.

Suffering its third straight loss, Rainier was unable to bounce back in the second half after falling behind 19-13.

“We found ourselves in a hole again after the first quarter. Our defense was able to keep us within striking distance after halftime,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

The Columbians sole offense came from just two players with Josh Ellis and Colby Biddix scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively.

“In the fourth quarter we were still within six points at the four-minute mark, then we gave up back-to-back threes," Baughman added. "The nice thing about being a young team is we can keep improving.”

Cole Weien led the Cardinals with 11 points

Rainier (2-12, 0-3 league) hosts Banks on Thursday at 6 p.m. in its continued search for a league win.