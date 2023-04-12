R.A. Long’s leading all-time scorer, Cavin Holden, has signed on to attend school and play basketball at Central Washington University. The commitment seemingly ends a long recruitment process for TDN’s All-Area co-MVP.

Holden averaged 31.4 points per game during his recently completed senior season in which he led R.A. Long to a District title and an eighth-place finish in the 2A state tournament in March.

Check back in future print editions of The Daily News, and online at TDN.com, for additional details on Holden’s next stop.