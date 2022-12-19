High School Boys Basketball: R.A. Long learns tough lessons in loss to Prosser at Moda Center

PORTLAND — The Lumberjacks have a blue print this season and they’re going to follow it all the way down the line. The end goal is to bring back a bigger trophy back from the state tournament, and if that requires some discomfort along the way then so be it.

Saturday night on the home floor of the Portland Trail Blazers the R.A. Long boys basketball team nearly wrote a storybook ending, but instead was forced to settle for a cautionary tale of what happens when things go haywire down the stretch against a good team.

Leading by six points with five minutes remaining in the non-league contest against another team with big State ambitions the Lumberjacks saw it all come crashing down in a 61-59 loss to Prosser.

To be sure, a win beneath the bright lights of an NBA court would have been a memory worth savoring for the Jacks. But a win in the middle of December isn’t what R.A. Long coach Jeray Key has his sights set on. If it takes a little pain to earn big gains, then so be it.

“You could see the disappointment on their face. It always hurts when you know you’re the better team, but you have to execute to win those games,” Key said. “They’re hurt, but I’d rather lose a game like that so that we learn a lesson than win the game and think we can play like that and win games down the stretch.”

R.A. Long never looked entirely comfortable on offense against the Mustangs. Whether it was the larger court dimensions, the cavernous and mostly empty confines of the old Rose Garden, or the fact that the Lumberjacks were playing their fourth game of the week and third contest in as many days, they never found their typically lethal offensive mojo.

“That three point line being a little farther back hurt us,” Key said. “We didn’t make as many threes as we usually do. We had some good looks but they didn’t fall. But you know what, we both were playing with the same three point line and they made theirs.”

Instead of attacking from the outside the Lumberjacks spent the first half working from the inside-out. Six-foot seven-inch Jaxon Cook led R.A. Long in the first half with 16 points as he held down the painted area and made hay out of second chance opportunities.

Meanwhile, R.A. Long’s Cavin Holden had his slowest offensive night of the season. One day after setting a team record for points in a game with 54 against Ridgefield, and two days after posting 46 against Hudson’s Bay, Holden was held to just ten points in the first half before finishing with a team-high 19 in the game.

After heading into the bowels of the arena tied 35-35 at the half the Lumberjacks came back out and promptly got to work digging a hole they’d have to work hard to climb out of. On the other end, point guard JJ Reyes set the tone for the Mustangs by penetrating off the dribble and kicking to open teammates or knocking down midrange fadeaways.

Reyes had ten points at the half and finished with 14. In the second half, though, it was six-foot one-inch sophomore Kobe McClure who got hot, finishing with a game-high 23 points following a flurry of finishes near the rim.

Midway through the third quarter the Mustangs had run out to an eight point lead while the Lumberjacks looked flat as flapjacks and a bit discombobulated, too.

But a bucket in the paint by TraMayen Jenkins broke the spell for R.A. Long and a three-pointer from the corner by Holden ripped the net as the horn sounded at the end of the quarter to pull the Jacks back within two points at 53-51.

With the game back within reach the Lumberjacks commenced with a glass cleaning clinic with Cook and Jenkins leading the class. Time after time the R.A. Long frontcourt players pulled down offensive rebounds and kicked the ball back out for a teammate to fire away with another look. While the Jacks lacked their regular shooting touch from the perimeter the endless second chances wore Prosser down as R.A. Long inched ahead one lengthy possession at a time.

“We were going against a zone and it’s hard to play two bigs against it, but Tra isn’t really a big…. he’s just figuring out that basketball IQ part,” Key said. “I’m kind of kicking myself a little bit for trying to keep those guards in there but they weren’t getting the job done so I went back to him, and he starts for us, so I’ve just got to let him go. I’ve got to let him play and just trust that he’s going to make the right plays.”

Jenkins would finish the game just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Cook was held scoreless in the second half but still managed a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

With 6:53 remaining in the contest Holden drove to the lane and kicked the ball out to Jake Gabbard who drilled a three-pointer to put the Jacks up 53-51. Two minutes later, after a pair of putbacks near the hoop, R.A. Long had pushed its lead out to 57-51 and looked to be well on the way to a big win on the big court.

That’s when a rash of turnovers became contagious for the boys in red and black, again, leading to easy transition buckets for the Mustangs and causing Key’s voice to drop several octaves as he hollered out his instructions across the sprawling empty black space of the old Rose Garden. As the turnovers stacked up Prosser charged back, eventually tying the game up at 59-59 with just over two minutes left in the contest.

“Turnovers. That’s the ballgame. You can’t play a solid team and turn the ball over 20 times,” Key said. “We turned the ball over four or five times in a row in a four minute span in the third quarter and then on top of that still had a 59-55 lead with about two and a half minutes to go. There were a couple of tough calls, but frick man, I don’t know how many times Cavin was open and they didn’t give him the ball.”

A pair of free throws put the Mustangs up 61-59 with just under a minute remaining but the Lumberjacks would get the look they wanted. It was the same look that everyone in the building knew was coming.

As time ran short Holden ran through a slalom of screens before receiving a pass behind the arc in the corner and firing away. As the horn sounded the ball went half way through the cylinder before drawing iron and kicking all the way back out and falling heavy to the floor.

The loss was R.A. Long’s second of the week after they started things off on the wrong end of things at 4A Camas on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will be tested again next week when they get back to business against Reynolds of Troutdale, Ore., at the Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament.

Win or lose, it’s all part of the blueprint for a Lumberjacks squad that’s not going to be satisfied with league or district championships this season. They want to win at the big dance where the lights shine brightest.

“We’re going to do another one of these stretches where we play three games in a row, Dec. 27, 28, and 29th,.. It’s going to be a little mini-state tournament,” Key said. “It’s going to be good for us to have to do it three days in a row and try to go execute and win a tournament.”