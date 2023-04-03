HILLSBORO, Ore. — The accolades continue to roll in for Mark Morris senior basketball star Kobe Parlin.

Recognized as the 2A Greater St. Helens League co-MVP alongside rival Cavin Holden of R.A. Long, Parlin was named to the 2A State all-tournament team after helping lead the Monarchs to a runner-up finish behind Lynden.

On Sunday, Parlin played in his third all-star game as part of the 27th annual WAVOR 2023 All-Star Game. The game pitted 10 of the top Washington boys basketball seniors against 10 from Oregon at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Parlin finished with 16 points in 18 minutes in Team Washington’s 110-97 win over Team Oregon. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line with four rebounds. Parlin finished second on Team Washington in scoring behind the eventual MVP Parker Gerrits of Olympia who scored 19 points and dished out six assists on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting.

“He was able to get in there and do the things he did throughout the season,” Mark Morris coach and WAVOR coordinator Bill Bakamus said about Parlin’s performance. “He got out on the perimeter, played some really hard-nosed defense, and he took a charge which was a key moment in the game, and I think the only charge taken the entire game.”

As WAVOR coordinator, Bakamus selected the coaching staff that would coach the 10 Washington players and participated on the committee that filled out Washington’s roster.

Narrowing a talented field of seniors down to 10 names was no easy task. The committee wanted to field a team with individuals who not only are stars on the offensive end, but showed well on the defensive end of the court throughout the season. Parlin exemplified that.

“It’s not your typical all-star game. It’s a very serious game,” Bakamus stated. “It’s highly competitive. Not one of those games where you can go out as an individual and do what you want to do one on one. … You have to have toughness, you have to be defensive minded and be able to rebound.”

Curtis coach Tim Kelly and his staff coached the Washington team, which held practices Friday and Saturday, including a scrimmage versus Lower Columbia men’s basketball alums and current or future personnel before Sunday’s game.

The other eight players for Team Washington were Tyce Paulsen, Vaughn Weems, Maverick Sanders, Mason Williams, Brooklyn Hicks, Andrew Collins, Kelson Gebbers and Sylas Williams.

Sylas Williams led Team Washington with 14 rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Team Oregon offense was led by Esyah Pippa-White with 23 points in 22 minutes.