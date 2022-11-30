High School Boys Basketball: Olmstead leads Toledo in romp over Rochester

ROCHESTER — Facing a team two classifications larger in their season opener the 2B Toledo Riverhawks didn’t flinch on the way to a 71-54 win over Rochester in non-league boys basketball action.

Conner Olmstead led the Riverhawks with 16 points and freshman Cooper Fallon added 11 points.

“I told them before the game, “Hey, you know everything you need to know. The hay is in the barn. It’s up to you guys now,’” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.

Toledo was able to secure the win despite sinking just 11 of their 25 free throw attempts.

“Right off the bat the guys were like that ball has so much air in it,” coach Fallon noted with a chuckle. “I guess it’s just opening night stuff.”

Toledo’s 20 turnovers are another factor that Fallon hopes can be chalked up to opening night jitters.

“Maybe that’s because the ball was a little overinflated,” coach Fallon said.

Toledo turned a five point lead after the first quarter into a 29-19 advantage before halftime, but the Riverhawks were satisfied.

“The (halftime) speech was, ‘That’s not good enough’,’' coach Fallon said. “I told them they were in a position to take care of business, and they did.”

When Rochester put on a press to start the second half the Riverhawks took advantage with buckets in transition as they systematically broke down the Warriors’ defense. As a result Toledo won the third quarter 25-12 and put the game out of reach.

"Last year we struggled to average 40 points a game, so to score 25 points in a quarter was pretty fun," coach Fallon said.

Kaven Winters chipped in ten points and six rebounds for Toledo. Rogan Stanley added eight points with a team-high nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Playing for the first time since his freshman year, Geoffrey Glass added seven points, three assists and six rebounds, while Trevin Gale dropped in nine points.

Renz Payne led Rochester with 21 points.

Toledo (1-0) was set to host Mossyrock on Wednesday before hitting the road to wrap up the week. The Riverhawks will play at Orcas Island on Friday before heading to Friday Harbor for a game on Saturday.