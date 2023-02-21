The 2A Greater St. Helens League awards had a decidedly strong Longview slant to them with Mark Morris’ undefeated 16-0 league record earning it both the Coach of the Year award for Bill Bakamus and the co-MVP award for Kobe Parlin.

Though Parlin and his teammates were able to secure full ownership of the GSHL title, he had to settle for sharing the MVP with R.A. Long senior Cavin Holden. Holden will add the award to his collection of shorn District championship nets.

The 2A GSHL first-team was made up of Woodland senior Beau Swett, Mark Morris junior Braydon Olson, R.A. Long senior Jaxon Cook, Ridgefield junior Cole Chester and Woodland senior Justin Philpot.

“He did a great job with those guys,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said of coach Bakamus. “He does a good job every single year. I don’t know how many this is for him now but he deserved it for how well that team played all season long.”

As for Holden sharing the league MVP, coach Key noted his senior’s accomplishments this season in averaging 32 points per game, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. He shot 47 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line while breaking the school record for most three-pointers in a season which he set as a freshman of 101. He currently sits at 103 long range connections.

“He had probably one of the best seasons in 2A history,” Key said. “Every single year he got better... I thought (Kobe) deserved it, too. I have a lot of respect for him and he’s a great kid, too.”

The Monarchs also placed junior Malakai Gray on the second team, while Woodland placed senior Drew Burns and R.A. Long placed sophomore TraMayne Jenkins.

On the 3A GSHL side, it was a clean sweep at the top for Mountain View which won the league title with a 8-1 record. Mountain View senior Isaiah Vargas was named the Player of the Year while his teammate senior Jacob Martin was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Thunder coach JC Alexander was also named Coach of the Year.

Kelso placed both senior Ethan Mitchell and junior Payton Stewart on the 3A GSHL first-team alongside Prairie senior Bailey Kousonsavath, Heritage senior Vernon Onick III and Martin. The Hilanders were also awarded two second-team players in juniors Michael Henderson and Hayden Yore.

For 1A Trico League boys basketball, the Player of the Year was King’s Way Christian senior Giovanni Evanson who carried the Knights to the 1A Trico League title with an 8-2 record.

The Trico first team included Castle Rock senior Trystin Martin, Austin Nixon of La Center, Brady Angelo of Seton Catholic and Boston Walker of La Center.

Castle Rock also placed James Montgomery and Lane Partridge on the second team.

In the Central 2B League it was Napavine who took most of the top honors. The Tigers’ first-place finish atop C2BL earned them both a co-MVP award for junior guard James Grose and the Coach of the Year award for Rex Stanley.

However, Toutle Lake junior Zach Swanson was abbed as co-MVP of the C2BL.

“Rex does a great job with his kids. Rex has done a great job of getting them to play their best at the right time,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “He has a really athletic team. As a coach, you’re trying to form a team and figure out the style they’re going to play and he’s got his team playing a style that really suits them. I expect him to go over to State and come away with some hardware.”

Grose led the Tigers to a 21-4 overall record and a 12-1 league record with an average of 27.6 points per game. Napavine finished third in Districts which has the team seeded sixth for the state tournament.

Zach Swanson, meanwhile, carried Toutle Lake (14-9, 9-4) to a fourth-place finish in the regular season. He averaged 27 points per game and shot 85 percent from the free-throw line, while finishing just three points shy of 2,000 for his career. The Fighting Ducks saw their season come to an end in the district playoffs with a close 73-69 loss to Raymond.

“He shot the ball a lot better from the outside than he did in his sophomore year,” Swanson said of his son. “He’s getting stronger, he can go inside and outside. He’s a pretty special player. He does a lot of things you just can’t teach guys.”

The C2BL first team included senior Josh Salguero (Morton-White Pass), junior Braeden Salme (Adna), senior Brodie Avalon (Wahkiakum), sophomore Karsen Denault (Napavine) and senior Hunter Hazen (MWP).

Wahkiakum placed senior Zakk Carlson on the second team and Kyler Sause on the third team. Toutle Lake’s Connor Cox made the second team and Toledo’s Kaven Winters earned the Riverhawks lone selection as a second-team player. Local honorable mentions included Wahkiakum junior Jacob Johnson, Kalama senior Kaden Stariha and Winlock senior Payton Sickles.

The Pacific 2B League was also home to co-MVPs where Raymond senior Morgan Anderson and Ilwaco junior Beckett Turner earned the recognition. Chief Leschi’s Scott Halasz was named the Coach of the Year.

“Beckett is a skilled and crafty scorer. He’s able to take advantage of mismatches down in the post by using multiple moves and counters with his exceptional footwork,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “He is a great all-around talent who helped bring the ball down the court and led our team in rebounds. I was pleased to see his leadership grow throughout this season and am excited to have him back as a senior.”

Turner nearly averaged a double-double for the Fishermen who finished second to Chief Leschi with a 10-2 league record. Turner finished with 19.3 points per game average, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Pacific 2B first team consisted of senior Brendon Brown (Chief Leschi), junior Kyle Morris (Ilwaco), senior Gaston Dillon (Chief Leschi) and senior Xander Prigmore (Ocosta).

Ilwaco also saw senior guard Alex West make the second team and junior post Sam Needham earn honorable mention.

In the 1B ranks Naselle’s Kolten Lindstrom took home the Columbia Valley League co-MVP award alongside Willapa Valley senior Riley Pearson.

The 1B CVL first team consisted of Keegan Kolb (Mossyrock), Will Clements (Willapa Valley), Kail Homan (Pe Ell), Zack Munoz (Mossyrock) and Josh Holmgren (Firm Foundation).

The Comets also placed sophomore Jacob Lindstrom on the league’s second team while sophomore Jack Strange and junior Jacob Pakenen were honorable mentions.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long qualified for the 2A State tournament which will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 1. Both teams play regional games on Saturday with the Monarchs playing No. 5 Sehome at W.F. West at 4 p.m. and R.A. Long traveling to Spokane where it will play No. 1 Pullman at 2 p.m.

Napavine, Morton-White Pass, Wahkiakum and Adna each advanced to the 2B State tournament. Wahkiakum earned an 11 seed and will matchup with Cle Elum-Roslyn on Friday at W.F. West. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.

Full All-League lists can be found on B2 and online at TDN.com.