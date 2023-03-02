One-thousand, three-hundred and eighty three.

Never before has a Mark Morris boys basketball player ever had that number next to his name. Now that number is next to one, and that name is Kobe Parlin.

When you list the Monarchs he passed along the way, it becomes pretty incredible. A four-year player, Parlin has earned the right to be mentioned with the likes of Mike Peterson (1,374), with Matt Fowler (1,327), and with Josh Wilson (1,321), who coached the very Tumwater team against which Parlin broke the record.

The list goes on: Will Burghardt (1,238), Matt Argyropoulos (1,145). Steve Johnson. Reese Baker. Tyler Berger. Mickey Polis. You go down the list and you get more impressed as you go. And Parlin is now atop it.

“I never really thought about it from my freshman year,” Parlin said. “I was just there to play the sport I love. I was like, ‘Oh, I could hit 1,000’ but I never thought I was gonna beat the all-time scoring (record). It feels good to me. I know I passed a lot of really good players, very good players.”

It was only a couple months ago Longview saw another game where an all-time scoring record. It was Cavin Holden at R.A. Long.

And before you get upset with me that I spoiled a space about Mark Morris with the hated cross-town rivals, I have a reason for it.

The thing that impressed me the most about Holden’s record was his nonchalance about the entire thing. It was not necessarily a disinterest in scoring and the record (he was certainly interested in and aware of it), but his willingness to play the game of basketball, and play it patiently. Scoring is a byproduct of the game, not an end goal.

Anyone who's been watching has seen the same from Parlin.

“I’m super proud of him,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “He’s been a warrior for me. Team captain. He gets a lot of acknowledgement, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer kid who’s been super dedicated to our program.”

Parlin broke the record on a fast break layup in the third quarter. He thought about dunking it but opted instead to calmly and smoothly roll it off the backboard.

In that moment, the most important thing wasn’t his record. The team needed points. Malakai Gray had just hit the game’s first 3-pointer and Parlin came up with a steal and went down to the other end.

Do you dunk it and go up nine and risk missing it, or do you lay it up, take the sure points and sacrifice your moment for the team?

He did the latter. Which is entirely in character.

“Well, he would’ve had the record earlier in the game if you account for the five dunks he missed (earlier in the year),” Bakamus said wryly.

“With that said, he made the right decision," the MM coach added. "Those two consecutive plays together really gave us the confidence and the flavor and the feel to play the rest of the game.”

Standing some feet away from Parlin outside the Mark Morris locker room was Braydon Olson, who is well positioned to make a run at Parlin’s record next year.

Parlin doesn’t care. Bakamus said if Parlin scores five points and his team wins, he’s happy.

I imagine he'd be just as happy to see his teammate and friend move past him and everyone else, next season.

“It feels pretty cool,” Parlin said. “I’ll have it for a year. A year and a half. We’ll see.”