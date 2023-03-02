YAKIMA — R.A. Long stood toe to toe with Prosser for the third time in less than 12 months and for the third time it came up short by one possession.

It happened yet again in a 47-44 loss on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the 2A boys basketball state tournament despite holding a 33-31 entering the final quarter and despite a multitude of opportunities to stay in front of the Central Washington Athletic Conference foe.

So what explains the Jacks’ inability to get over the proverbial hump against the Mustangs?

R.A. Long coach Jeray Key pointed to the fundamentals like box-outs and turnovers, of which the Jacks committed 21 to Prosser’s seven in the all-important fourth quarter. What’s more, the Jacks went through an empty stretch for four consecutive offensive possessions which led to a 10-0 run by Prosser and allowed the Mustangs to take a 45-37 lead with 3:03 to play.

Key pointed to Prosser’s 47 points and noted that all but six came via Jacks’ turnovers and Mustangs’ second-chance points that were fueled by 16 offensive rebounds.

“We’ve got to box out, at the end of the day that’s what lost us the game,” Key stated after the game. “When we got shots, our shots were fine. I didn’t think we forced any bad shots or anything like that, we just got beat on second-chance points and turnovers.”

Yes, had R.A. Long cut its turnovers in half it would have likely saved at least the four points needed to win. Still, in holding Prosser to 47 points even while committing 21 turnovers, there were plenty of opportunities for the Jacks to find their own offense to finally slay the ‘Stangs.

Looking back at the sequence in which Prosser went on its 10-0 run, those four R.A. Long possessions all featured one overriding characteristic at their collective heart: missed opportunities.

There was one shot clock violation, a stolen pass and two missed shots. And afterward there was a sense of shrinking confidence among a the likes of senior Jake Gabbard, junior Lonnie Brown Jr., within sophomore TraMayne Jenkins and senior Aizik Rothwell to make a game-deciding play in the final minutes.

Instead of aggressively making a cut, receiving a pass and creating their own offense, each one of the Lumberjacks played a more passive game in that decisive stretch, choosing to catch and release the ball as if they were fishing for king salmon in the Puget Sound rather than bonking the big one and bringing home dinner.

For better or worse, R.A. Long players rely heavily on Cavin Holden to be their playmaker late in games. Holden once again led the Jacks offensively against Prosser finishing with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, and had a half open look at the end to try to tie the game before the final buzzer.

“I’ve got my main guys out there and they’ve made big plays,” Key said noting Jake Gabbard’s three-point basket against No. 9 West Valley on Wednesday. “We knew we could come back because we’ve done it before. We’ve done it all year. We’re never going to quit.”

Still, opposing teams see that reliance on tape. While Gabbard stepped up with two minutes to play with a critical three-pointer, it was just his first (and only) shot of the game. Rothwell had three attempts in 10 minutes, Aeybel Milian had one shot in 13 minutes and Brown Jr. took just one shot over the final four minutes.

That all played into Prossers’ plan.

“We just try to keep the ball out of (Holden’s) hands because he facilitates. He’s really (R.A. Long’s) offense,” noted Prosser senior point guard JJ Reyes. “So we just got to get the ball out of his hands… make the other players beat us.”

The Lumberjacks have relied so often on Holden to make plays that when the ball comes to them on a critical possession late in a tight game, their initial thought is to pass again rather than find a way to score.

Though Key approved of his team’s possessions over the final quarter, he also admitted Prosser may have entered the game a bit more battle tested than his Jacks.

“They’re a good team. We’ve had them beat in all three of the games that we’ve actually recently played them,” Key noted. “We just haven’t been able to close the door on them. They’ve been here before and they are a little older and mature than us… Just a little bit more seasoned than us.”

Instead of finding themselves in the semifinals alongside its Longview rival, No. 4 Mark Morris, the Lumberjacks moved into the consolation bracket where they will have the opportunity to play for the fourth-place trophy beginning on Friday.

It does so knowing it had every opportunity to be playing in the semifinal against Lynden (for the second year in a row), and could’ve been one win away from playing for the 2A state championship on Saturday.

“It’s not over,” Key insisted postgame. “My seniors don’t want to go out on a loss. Like I told my guys, ‘Let’s go see what our character is about.’ Every year that is our plan, to bring home a trophy. We can still frickin’ finish better than last year if we win our last two and get fourth.”

A fourth place finish for this R.A. Long squad would rank as the finest seasons in program history. It will succeed the fifth place it garnered last year which holds as R.A. Long’s best finish as a 2A program. In 1939, the school finished third as a 4A program which still ranks as its best in school history.

In order to make program history, odds are a starter not named Holden will have to be assertive when the ball comes his way. But will they?