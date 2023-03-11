CENTRALIA — A Mark Morris Monarch picked up a win at the Southwest Washington senior boys All-Star basketball game, Friday, when the “A” Team defeated the “B” Team 124-101 at Centralia College’s Michael Smith Gymnasium. Without any Monarchs on the roster the victory went to Josh Wilson, the former MM shooting guard who now calls the shots as Tumwater’s head boys basketball coach.

Wilson’s squad was led by Shay Brannon of Eatonville. Brannon earned MVP honors with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists that were punctuated by a pair of back-to-back breakaway dunks in the first half.

Brannon was flanked by Trystin Marin of Castle Rock, who earned an invite after a strong finish to his prep career with the Rockets. Marin scored 14 points while helping to facilitate a highlight reel offense for the team that included players from Eatonville, Hoquiam, W.F. West, Tumwater, Elma and Rochester.

“We came out there and we were just having fun,” Marin said. “We just connected. It wasn’t just one person, we just passed the ball, moved it around, we were all just having fun and making a moment out of it.”

For most of the night all eyes were focused on Brannon, who had a pair of fancy passes that led to dunks as well as an alley-oop finish that brought the crowd to its feet.

“That was a crazy pass right there. Shay has some bounce,” Marin said.

The “A” team jumped out to an early lead before watching the small school boys made a run and tied things up in the early 20’s. By halftime, though, the big schools had carved out a 62-48 lead and the team’s size and athleticism allowed them to run away with aplomb down the stretch.

Marin helped to bring the first half to a close with an emphatic blocked shot where he came from across the court and sent the ball screaming out of bounds like an errant volleyball spike.

“I don’t know. I was just chasing the ball and playing defense and sometimes you get the swat,” Marin said.

Maybe the Rocket could have grabbed the ball and retained possession, but that wouldn’t have been as fun. And at an All-Star game, fun is what it’s all about.

“It’s an all-star game and we were all chosen so we’re just trying to make a moment. If we win, we win. If we don’t, we don’t. But we’re going to win,” Marin said during the halftime festivities.

That prophecy wound up coming true, but not all local prognostications came to fruition in the Hub City.

Conner Olmstead of Toledo was teamed up with Brodie Avalon of Wahkiakum on the “B” Team and those former Central 2B League foes found it tough to keep up with their peers from larger schools. However, that’s not how the senior Riverhawk imagined things panning out pregame when he outlined his goals for the exhibition.

“Have fun. Maybe get a dunk,” Olmstead said. “My one regret of my senior season was that I never got a dunk. This is probably my last chance to play during high school and I really want to get a dunk.”

Olmstead finished the game with five points while Avalon notched 16. And while that breakaway dunk never did materialize, that doesn’t mean a good time wasn’t had by all.

The “B” Team was coached by Chad Cramer of Morton-White Pass, who announced his resignation from coaching following the state tournament. The roster included players from MWP, Oakville, Adna, Pe Ell, Mossyrock and Willapa Valley in addition to Toledo and Wahkiakum.

While the boys waited for the girls game to end the teams gathered in a back hallway and former enemies quickly became acclimated as players took turns telling half true stories from their glory days recently gone by. In an environment like that Olmstead wound up practically pinching himself as he tried to reconcile where he’d started with where he’d wound up.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s weird,” Olmstead said. “Especially Jake (Cournyer), Hunter (Hazen) and Josh (Salguero) so playing on the same team with them, well, it’s just like old times with Jake.”

Cournyer, the former Toledo standout who took his talents to Morton this season, scored six points in the “B” Team loss.

Editor’s Note: The Lower Columbia boys senior All-Star basketball game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Myklebust Gymnasium. Rosters have not yet been announced.