High School Basketball Roundup: Castle Rock blows late lead in league loss to La Center

LA CENTER — Looking to win its third consecutive league game, Castle Rock instead squandered a late lead in a 62-55 loss to La Center on Wednesday.

Holding a 41-30 lead at the end of the third quarter, Castle Rock watched as La Center picked up the tempo on offense and seemed to hit every shot it attempted.

Logan Rainey buried four three-pointers and Austin Nixon scored 10 of his team-high 24 points to key the Wildcats surge. Colby Hylton also connected on a key three for La Center which scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to overcome the 11-point deficit.

Hylton’s aggressiveness sent him to the free throw line eight times where he made six on his way to a 14 point night. La Center shot 43 percent from the field and 6-for-16 from three-point range. Castle Rock, on the other hand, was just 22 percent from the field.

Trystin Marin and Lane Partridge led the Rockets offense with 23 points apiece. Partridge scored 16 of his 23 in the first half as Castle Rock built a 33-26 lead at halftime. Marin finished 9-for-24 from the field and struggled from three-point range where he was 1-for-7. Partridge, meanwhile, shot 9-for-18 from the field.

Castle Rock (6-7, 3-3 league) will look to bounce back when it hosts King’s Way Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.

Rainier roughoused by No. 10 Riverdale

PORTLAND — The Columbians couldn’t muster much offense, Wednesday, in a 71-25 loss to No. 10 ranked Riverdale in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Rainier managed just two points in the first quarter and six points in the first half on its way to a 29-6 deficit at the intermission.

“Unfortunately we missed a lot of shots tonight,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

The Mavericks were led in scoring by the impeccably named Rocky Rockney who poured in 20 points. Riverdale put up 28 points in the third quarter to expand their lead to 57-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Rainier was paced by Josh Ellis who posted 10 points. Duante McGill was next in line with seven points for the Columbians.

Rainier (2-15, 0-5) will host Neah-Kah-Nie at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Tip-In

Clastkanie lost 59-41 to Portland Christian on Wednesday. A report was not provided to The Daily News.